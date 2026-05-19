



West Bengal minister Ashok Kirtania has announced that the state government is firmly committed to handing over land to the Border Security Force within 45 days to enable the completion of fencing along the Bangladesh border.





Kirtania, who represents the Bangaon Uttar constituency in North 24 Parganas district and serves as the Food and Supply minister, made the statement during his visit to his constituency where he reviewed the progress of land acquisition and held discussions with BSF officials to assess developments on the ground.





He noted that land acquisition across most parts of North 24 Parganas was progressing well, but highlighted resistance in the Basirhat area





According to him, residents in three mouzas of Basirhat have refused to vacate the fencing zone, with some families unwilling to accept rehabilitation measures. Kirtania said he had spoken with the district magistrate and directed that the impasse be resolved within a week, urging officials to convince the residents to cooperate.





The newly elected BJP government in West Bengal, led by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, had earlier set a 45‑day deadline for the transfer of land to the BSF during its first cabinet meeting on 11 May.





The cabinet authorised the transfer of approximately 600 acres to facilitate the fencing project. This decision marks a significant policy shift, as the BJP had long accused the previous Trinamool Congress government under Mamata Banerjee of deliberately delaying land acquisition for border fencing, a charge the TMC consistently denied.





West Bengal shares around 2,217 kilometres of the 4,097‑kilometre India‑Bangladesh border. According to Union Home Ministry data, about 1,648 kilometres of this stretch have already been fenced, leaving 569 kilometres uncovered.





Of this, 456 kilometres are considered feasible for fencing. The completion of fencing is seen as critical for strengthening border management, curbing illegal migration, and enhancing security in one of the most sensitive frontier regions of South Asia.





The BJP government’s move to expedite the process reflects its emphasis on national security and border control, particularly in districts like North 24 Parganas and Basirhat, which have historically witnessed cross‑border challenges.





The handover of land within the stipulated timeframe is expected to accelerate the BSF’s efforts to close gaps along the border, thereby addressing long‑standing concerns about infiltration and smuggling.





The political undertone of the decision also underscores the BJP’s determination to differentiate its governance approach from that of its predecessor, while signalling to the Centre its commitment to aligning state policy with national security priorities.





PTI







