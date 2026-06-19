



India has marked another milestone in its defence indigenisation journey with the flagging off of the 100th indigenous booster for the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile at Solar Industries’ facility in Nagpur.





The event was jointly presided over by BrahMos Aerospace Chief Jaiteerth Joshi and Satyanarayan Nuwal, Chairman of Solar Industries India Ltd, underscoring the growing partnership between state-run and private industry in strengthening the country’s missile production ecosystem.





The booster, once imported from Russia, is now being manufactured domestically following a technology transfer in 2018. Trials were successfully completed by the end of 2020, and production began in 2022.





From an initial capacity of one booster per month, Solar Industries has scaled up to around sixty boosters per month, a remarkable achievement in India’s indigenisation mission. Joshi highlighted that this development represents a significant leap in reducing dependence on foreign suppliers.





Solar Industries is also playing a pivotal role in the indigenisation of BrahMos warheads. Joshi noted that the company was the first to take the technology transfer forward, with warhead trials already conducted. Once these trials are successful, imported warheads will be replaced with indigenous ones, further enhancing India’s self-reliance in missile manufacturing.





Reflecting on the operational success of the BrahMos missile, Joshi emphasised its reputation as one of the world’s most reliable supersonic cruise missiles over the past twenty-five years. He stated that the missile’s robustness, quality, and reliability have been repeatedly demonstrated, with operational use reinforcing confidence in the system and enhancing its global standing.





On the export front, Joshi indicated that Vietnam is close to finalising a major order, with only a few clearances pending. He also revealed that BrahMos Aerospace is in advanced discussions with several countries across both eastern and western regions, signalling strong international interest in the missile system.





Satyanarayan Nuwal explained that Solar Industries absorbed the transferred technology within a year, receiving final approval from BrahMos Aerospace and Russian experts in September 2022. Production commenced soon after, and the company is now capable of producing around 150 boosters annually.





He confirmed that the indigenous warhead has already been developed and sent for trials, with manufacturing expected to begin once the trials are successful.





Nuwal described the achievement as a major milestone not only for Solar Industries but also for the nation, noting that boosters and warheads are two of the most critical components of the BrahMos missile.





This development represents a significant stride in India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, aimed at reducing dependence on imported defence equipment and strengthening indigenous capabilities.





The successful scaling up of booster production and the imminent indigenisation of warheads highlight India’s growing ability to meet future requirements independently, while also enhancing its export potential in the global arms market.





ANI







