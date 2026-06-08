



Adani Defence & Aerospace unveiled a comprehensive suite of indigenous counter-drone and electronic warfare systems at PRAGATI 2026 in Umroi, Meghalaya, marking a significant milestone in India’s defence modernisation and private-sector participation under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





The showcase highlighted advanced layered counter-UAS platforms, loitering munitions, and small arms, reinforcing India’s readiness against asymmetric aerial threats.





Adani Defence & Aerospace’s presence at PRAGATI 2026 was one of the most prominent highlights of the industry exposition accompanying the multinational exercise.





The company displayed a wide spectrum of battlefield technologies, including counter-drone systems, loitering munitions, electronic warfare platforms, small arms, ammunition, and missile systems, signalling its intent to become a central player in India’s defence ecosystem.





The counter-drone systems drew particular attention. Adani showcased a layered counter-UAS architecture, featuring vehicle-mounted and SUV-mounted platforms capable of detecting, tracking, and neutralising hostile drones in diverse environments.





These systems integrate radar, radio-frequency sensors, electro-optical and infrared systems, fusing inputs into a single operational picture to ensure detection, identification, and neutralisation of aerial threats.





A standout capability was the company’s “Cyber Takeover” system, designed not merely to jam or destroy adversarial drones but to seize control of them entirely. In an era where drone swarms can overwhelm conventional air defences, this ability to redirect enemy assets represents a decisive tactical advantage.





Adani also presented its loitering munitions portfolio, weapons capable of orbiting target areas autonomously before striking with precision.





These systems are increasingly recognised as force multipliers in both asymmetric and conventional warfare.





Complementing these were the recently delivered 7.62 mm Prahar Light Machine Guns, manufactured at Adani’s Gwalior facility for the Indian Army, alongside indigenously produced ammunition and missile platforms.





The broader context of PRAGATI 2026 amplified the significance of Adani’s showcase. The exercise, held from 18–31 May 2026 at Umroi near Shillong, brought together contingents from 13 nations, including six ASEAN members and regional partners such as Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka. Over 400 troops and senior military leaders participated in counter-terrorism drills across semi-mountainous and jungle terrain, focusing on interoperability and collective readiness.





The accompanying industry exposition, organised jointly by FICCI, the Indian Army’s Eastern Command, and the Army Design Bureau, transformed Umroi into a hub of indigenous defence innovation. India’s private sector, once peripheral, is now increasingly central to defence manufacturing, with Adani’s portfolio exemplifying this shift.





Adani’s counter-drone systems align with India’s integrated defence strategy under Mission Sudarshan Chakra, which emphasises layered protection against aerial threats. The company’s collaboration with DRDO in developing vehicle-mounted CUAS platforms further underscores the growing synergy between public and private sectors in defence innovation.





PRAGATI 2026 was not only a military exercise but also a platform for defence cooperation, technology exchange, and export promotion. Bilateral meetings between Indian Army leadership and foreign delegations reinforced strategic ties, while the exhibition showcased India’s capacity to design and deliver advanced systems across multiple operational domains.





The unveiling of Adani’s indigenous counter-drone systems at PRAGATI 2026 represents a decisive step in India’s journey towards self-reliance in defence technology. It highlights the country’s recognition of drones and electronic warfare as central to future battlefields and underscores the private sector’s pivotal role in achieving operational sovereignty.





Agencies







