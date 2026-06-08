



India and the United States convened the 29th edition of their army-to-army staff talks in Hawaii, marking another milestone in the steady expansion of bilateral defence cooperation, reported News On Air.





The discussions were co-chaired by Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, Deputy Chief of the Army Staff (Strategy), and Lieutenant General Joel Vowell, Deputy Commanding General of US Army Pacific.





Both sides used the occasion to reaffirm their commitment to strengthening the strategic partnership and advancing shared security interests.





According to details shared by the Indian Army on X, the talks centred on enhancing interoperability between the two forces, expanding professional exchanges, and deepening military collaboration. The emphasis was placed on building stronger operational linkages that would allow both armies to respond more effectively to emerging challenges in the Indo-Pacific region.





The meeting also highlighted the growing scope of army-to-army engagements, which have steadily broadened in recent years to include joint exercises, training programmes, and defence technology cooperation.





The talks in Hawaii come at a time when India and the United States are intensifying their defence partnership across multiple domains. In Singapore last week, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh held discussions with US Congressman Pat Harrigan, a member of the House Armed Services Committee, during the Shangri-La Dialogue.





The Ministry of Defence noted that the interaction reaffirmed the strength of the India–US defence partnership, with exchanges focusing on regional security, expanding defence cooperation, and advancing shared strategic interests in the Indo-Pacific.





This engagement followed a series of high-level meetings Singh held with leaders from New Zealand, Singapore, Sweden, and the Netherlands, underscoring India’s active role in shaping security dialogues in the region.





The Hawaii staff talks are part of a broader framework of military-to-military cooperation that has grown significantly over the past decade. Both nations have placed strong emphasis on interoperability, jointness, and co-production initiatives under the India–US Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET).





The US has consistently expressed its commitment to supporting India’s defence modernisation through technology transfer, joint development, and industrial collaboration. These efforts align with India’s ambitions to strengthen domestic defence manufacturing while enhancing its operational capabilities.





The discussions also reflect the strategic convergence between New Delhi and Washington in ensuring a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific. With increasing regional tensions and evolving security challenges, both sides view their defence partnership as a cornerstone of stability.





The staff talks in Hawaii thus serve not only as a platform for reviewing ongoing cooperation but also as a mechanism for charting new pathways in military collaboration, professional exchanges, and strategic alignment.





By combining operational-level discussions with broader strategic dialogues, India and the United States continue to demonstrate their shared resolve to deepen defence ties.





The 29th edition of the staff talks reinforces the trajectory of the partnership, highlighting the importance of sustained engagement and mutual trust in advancing collective security goals.





Agencies







