



President Donald Trump has declared that Iran “must pay the price” for delaying peace negotiations, following US military strikes inside Iran after the downing of an Apache helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz.





The situation has escalated sharply, with Iran retaliating across the Gulf and regional powers entering the conflict, raising fears of a wider war.





The US military launched strikes against Iranian targets on Tuesday after Tehran admitted responsibility for shooting down an American Apache helicopter patrolling near Oman. Trump reiterated that the naval blockade imposed by the United States was “a steel wall,” claiming it to be the most successful blockade in naval history. He insisted that nothing passes through without US approval, asserting that Iran’s economy is collapsing, its military is unable to pay its bills, and the nation is rapidly becoming a failed state.





In a post on Truth Social, Trump emphasised that Iran’s military was in ruins, with its navy and air force “not even existing anymore.” He described Iran as “all talk and no action,” declaring that the “bully of the Middle East is dead.” He argued that Tehran had squandered the opportunity to secure a favourable deal by dragging out negotiations, and now it would face severe consequences.





Iran’s Consulate General in Mumbai responded by accusing Trump of setting the region ablaze. It pointed to Turkey conducting F-16 strikes against Kurdish positions in northern Iraq, Saudi artillery bombardments in Yemen, and renewed clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan as evidence of escalating instability. The Consulate warned that the Middle East was entering a dangerous new phase, highlighting Israeli airstrikes in Syria and Iran’s vow to deliver a forceful response to American attacks.





Fresh reports confirm that Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have already retaliated by launching missiles at US bases in Jordan and striking targets in Bahrain and Kuwait.





Tehran’s Foreign Ministry has urged Gulf nations to prevent the US and Israel from using their territories to conduct hostile actions, framing it as both a legal and moral responsibility. Meanwhile, Trump claimed that the US military had secretly facilitated the passage of 100 million barrels of oil through the Strait of Hormuz despite Iran’s attempts to close the waterway.





The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned of the risk of a return to “full war” in West Asia, as the cycle of strikes and counter-strikes threatens to derail any remaining prospects for peace.





US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has confirmed that Central Command will continue hitting Iran hard, while Trump has hinted at possible strikes on Iranian power plants and bridges if Tehran refuses to yield.





The situation underscores the collapse of diplomatic efforts, with Trump insisting that Iran’s delay in negotiations has cost it dearly. Vice President JD Vance has previously suggested that a deal could still be reached before the US midterm elections, but the current escalation makes such prospects increasingly uncertain. With multiple regional actors now engaged in military operations, the conflict risks spiralling into a broader confrontation across the Middle East.





Agencies







