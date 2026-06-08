All 24 Indian seafarers aboard the MT Marivex were safely evacuated after a fire broke out near the Strait of Hormuz on Monday afternoon. No injuries were reported, and Indian authorities have launched a probe into the incident amid heightened regional tensions.





The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways confirmed that the fire occurred at around 1:30 pm aboard the MT Marivex, a foreign‑flagged oil tanker carrying 24 Indian crew members. The vessel was operating in ballast condition, meaning it was not carrying cargo at the time of the incident. The Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) stated that all crew members were evacuated as a precautionary measure and are safe, with necessary assistance being provided.





Officials emphasised that the incident took place south of the Strait of Hormuz, near the Omani coast, rather than directly within the narrow chokepoint itself. This distinction is significant, as the Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most critical energy corridors, handling a substantial share of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments. Any disruption in this area can have far‑reaching consequences for international trade and energy markets.





The Forward Seamen’s Union of India (FSUI) had earlier posted an urgent appeal on social media, tagging the Indian Navy and Ministry of External Affairs, requesting immediate intervention. Following this, the Embassy of India in Oman established direct contact with the crew and coordinated with local authorities to ensure their safety.





Preliminary reports suggested the possibility that the vessel may have been struck by a projectile, though officials have not confirmed this. Opesh Kumar Sharma, Director in the Shipping Division of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, clarified that authorities are still gathering accurate information and have not verified whether the tanker was hit. He stressed that the government is coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs, the Ministry of Defence, the Indian Navy, and Indian missions abroad to monitor the situation closely.





The DGS control room, which has been actively managing communications from seafarers and their families, reported handling over 12,000 calls and 26,800 emails since its activation. In the past ninety‑six hours alone, 390 calls and 968 emails were received, reflecting the scale of engagement and reassurance being provided to maritime stakeholders.





This incident underscores the risks faced by commercial vessels operating in the Gulf region amid ongoing geopolitical tensions. In recent months, several ships have reported attacks, fires, and other security incidents in and around the Strait of Hormuz.





Countries and shipping companies have consequently strengthened safety measures, while Indian authorities continue to maintain close contact with seafarers and local agencies to ensure their welfare.





The cause of the fire remains under investigation, with maritime authorities working to establish the exact circumstances.





The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has assured that all necessary steps are being taken to safeguard Indian nationals and to prevent further disruption to maritime operations in the region.