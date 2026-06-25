



India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is transforming the Archer‑NG unmanned aerial vehicle from a surveillance‑focused platform into a fully weaponised combat drone, capable of striking both ground and aerial targets with indigenous precision munitions and advanced air‑to‑air missiles, India Today outlined this transformation.





This marks a decisive leap in India’s indigenous UAV modernisation drive.





The Archer‑NG was initially conceived as a medium‑altitude long‑endurance drone dedicated to intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. Its current phase of development continues to emphasise advanced ISR capabilities, integrating high‑resolution electro‑optical and infrared sensors, synthetic aperture radar, and secure high‑bandwidth communication links. These systems are designed to provide real‑time battlefield awareness and enhance operational decision‑making.





The platform is expected to achieve endurance exceeding eighteen hours and operate at service ceilings above thirty thousand feet. This performance will allow it to conduct long‑duration missions across diverse operational environments, ranging from border surveillance to maritime domain awareness.





The next stage of development is focused on weaponisation. Archer‑NG is being configured to carry precision‑guided munitions, anti‑tank guided missiles, and air‑to‑air weapons. Reports confirm that integration of the ASTRA MK-1 beyond visual range air‑to‑air missile is planned, giving the UAV the ability to intercept enemy aircraft, helicopters, and drones at ranges up to one hundred and ten kilometres.





Coupled with this, the drone will be able to deploy Smart Anti‑Airfield Weapons and laser‑guided bombs for precision ground strikes.





Artificial intelligence is being embedded into the system for autonomous target recognition and swarming functionality. This will enable Archer‑NG to coordinate with manned fighter aircraft and other unmanned systems in network‑centric warfare scenarios. Such integration reflects India’s doctrinal shift towards intelligentised combat operations where unmanned systems act as both sensors and shooters.





A senior DRDO scientist has described this transformation as a move from an “eye in the sky” to a “sensor‑shooter node”. This encapsulates the strategic emphasis on combining persistent surveillance with rapid target acquisition and strike capability within a single mission profile.





The program is being spearheaded by DRDO’s Aeronautical Development Establishment in collaboration with Bharat Electronics Limited and other domestic partners. Development trials are expected to continue through 2027–2028, with the surveillance variant undergoing certification before the weaponised version enters operational testing.





Once inducted, Archer‑NG will fill the gap between reconnaissance drones and manned fighter aircraft, providing the Indian armed forces with a versatile combat‑ready UAV.





The twin‑boom design powered by a single engine, showcased at Aero India 2025, highlights the engineering approach behind the platform. Its payload capacity of approximately three hundred kilograms ensures flexibility in carrying diverse weapons and sensors.





The integration of an advanced AESA radar will further enhance both surveillance and fire‑control functions, allowing simultaneous tracking of multiple targets while resisting electronic jamming.





This transformation of Archer‑NG underscores India’s broader push for indigenous defence production and self‑reliance in critical aerospace technologies. By combining endurance, precision strike capability, and autonomous intelligence, the UAV is set to become a cornerstone of India’s future aerial warfare strategy.





Agencies















