

The Indian Army, in partnership with Mahindra Defence Systems, has established a Forward Repair Camp at Joshimath to retrofit Armado Light Specialist Vehicles with Brake Pad Wear Indicators, ensuring sustained combat readiness and logistical efficiency in the demanding Garhwal Sector.

This initiative strengthens tactical mobility under the Atmanirbhar Bharat framework while enhancing preventive maintenance capabilities in forward areas.





The establishment of the Forward Repair Camp at Joshimath represents a significant step in civil-military synergy, enabling preventive maintenance and upgrades to be carried out directly in forward deployment zones.





By retrofitting Armado Light Specialist Vehicles (ALSVs) with Brake Pad Wear Indicators, the Army ensures real-time detection of brake wear, reducing the risk of mechanical failures during operations and enhancing overall equipment reliability.





This capability is particularly vital in the Garhwal Sector, where terrain challenges demand high levels of vehicle performance and safety.





The Mahindra Armado, also known as the ALSV, is a fully armoured, indigenously designed platform tailored for Indian Army requirements. It is powered by a 3.2-litre turbocharged diesel engine producing 215 horsepower and 500 Nm of torque, enabling strong off-road performance and high-altitude mobility.





The vehicle features Bilstein heavy-duty independent suspension systems, heavy-duty brakes, and compatibility with NATO-standard fuels, ensuring adaptability across diverse operational environments. Its modular design allows it to be configured for roles such as troop transport, reconnaissance, command and control, and weapons carriage.





The Armado supports independent detachments equipped with Medium Machine Guns, Automatic Grenade Launchers, and Anti-tank Guided Missiles, thereby enhancing infantry firepower and flexibility.





The retro-fitment of Brake Pad Wear Indicators is a preventive maintenance upgrade that reduces downtime and ensures sustained operational readiness. By enabling crews to monitor brake health in real time, the system prevents unexpected failures and extends the service life of critical components.





This innovation reduces the need to transport heavy tactical vehicles back to base depots for routine checks, thereby saving time and resources while maintaining combat effectiveness in forward areas.





The initiative builds upon the landmark procurement agreement worth ₹1,056 crore for 1,300 indigenous Light Specialist Vehicles, signed in 2021.





Deliveries commenced in June 2023, with the ALSV now forming a cornerstone of the Army’s tactical mobility enhancement programme. The induction of these vehicles has already been reviewed by senior leadership, including the Chief of Army Staff, who emphasised their role in boosting mobility, flexibility, and firepower capability.





The Armado has also been showcased in national events such as the Republic Day parade, underscoring its importance in India’s defence modernisation drive.





Operationally, the Forward Repair Camp at Joshimath ensures that troops deployed in the Garhwal Sector can sustain equipment reliability without logistical delays. This civil-military partnership highlights the growing role of industry in supporting frontline operations, bridging the gap between manufacturing and deployment.





It also reflects the Army’s broader push towards self-reliance under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, maximising the utility of indigenous platforms while reducing dependence on foreign systems.





By combining preventive maintenance with indigenous innovation, the Indian Army and Mahindra Defence Systems are reinforcing combat readiness in one of the country’s most challenging operational theatres.





The Armado ALSV, with its advanced design and now enhanced maintenance features, stands as a symbol of India’s evolving defence ecosystem, where industry and military collaborate to deliver sustained operational capability.





Agencies







