



DRDO has awarded Avantel Limited a ₹9.94 crore contract to develop and test satellite terminals for GSAT‑32/N3, a mission-critical program scheduled for completion by December 2028.





The project will strengthen India’s secure S‑band communication infrastructure for government and defence users, reinforcing self-reliance in advanced communication technologies.





The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has entrusted Avantel Limited, a Hyderabad-based defence and communication technology company, with the responsibility of developing and testing satellite terminals for GSAT‑32/N3.





The contract, valued at ₹9.94 crore inclusive of taxes, is a significant step in advancing India’s indigenous satellite communication capabilities. The project is expected to be executed by December 2028, aligning with the broader national objective of enhancing strategic communication networks.





GSAT‑N3 is designed to meet the S‑band communication requirements of Indian government users. The S‑band spectrum is particularly critical for secure, reliable, and uninterrupted communication, especially in defence and strategic applications.





By focusing on this frequency band, the satellite will provide robust connectivity across diverse operational environments, ensuring mission-critical communication capabilities for defence forces and government agencies.





Satellite terminals form the backbone of such communication systems, enabling secure access to satellite networks. Their development and testing are essential to guarantee operational readiness, resilience against contested environments, and seamless integration into defence communication infrastructures.





These terminals will ensure that India’s armed forces and strategic institutions can rely on uninterrupted communication even in adverse conditions, thereby strengthening national security.





Avantel Limited has established itself as a trusted partner in India’s defence technology ecosystem. The company has previously contributed to naval communication systems and satellite-based solutions, and this new contract further consolidates its role in supporting indigenous defence and space communication programs.





Siddhartha Abburi, Director of Avantel Limited, expressed pride in receiving the contract, emphasising that the engagement reflects confidence in the company’s technological expertise and engineering capabilities.





He reiterated Avantel’s commitment to delivering advanced communication solutions that support India’s strategic and defence requirements while contributing to the vision of self-reliance in critical technologies.





This initiative also aligns with national programs such as Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat, which aim to reduce dependence on foreign suppliers and foster indigenous innovation.





By investing in the development of advanced satellite communication technologies, DRDO is ensuring that India builds a resilient and self-sufficient defence communication infrastructure.





The GSAT‑32/N3 program, with its emphasis on secure S‑band communication, will play a pivotal role in enhancing India’s defence preparedness and technological sovereignty.





The contract awarded to Avantel Limited is not merely a financial transaction but a strategic investment in India’s future communication capabilities. It underscores the importance of indigenous solutions in safeguarding national interests and highlights the growing role of private sector companies in supporting defence modernisation.





With the project scheduled for completion by December 2028, GSAT‑32/N3 is poised to become a cornerstone of India’s secure satellite communication network.





Agencies







