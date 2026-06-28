



Bharat Electronics Limited is expanding its ongoing Transfer of Technology collaboration with Thales Group to locally manufacture advanced microwave modules for the SPECTRA Electronic Warfare suite on-board the Dassault Rafale fighter jets.





This initiative directly supports the Indian Government’s Make in India program and builds upon the successful production of more than 7,000 transmit/receive modules for the RBE2 AESA radar.





The new agreement leverages BEL’s established production lines in Bangalore, which were previously enhanced through Thales-led training of Indian engineers, the creation of specialised SMC wiring facilities, and the installation of testing benches.





The technology involved centres on advanced high-frequency microwave components that are critical to the SPECTRA system’s radar warning, threat identification, and jamming capabilities. By producing these modules domestically, India strengthens its ability to sustain and upgrade the Rafale fleet while embedding indigenous expertise into one of the aircraft’s most sensitive subsystems.





This localisation effort expands BEL’s role beyond radar modules into electronic warfare, a domain essential for survivability in contested airspaces.





The scope of localisation reflects a broader trajectory of technology transfer milestones between BEL and Thales. Previous collaborations have already embedded Indian firms into the Rafale supply chain, with BEL delivering radar modules and other companies producing complex wiring structures.





The current expansion ensures that India’s aerospace ecosystem gains deeper access to electronic warfare technologies, which are traditionally guarded by original equipment manufacturers. This marks a significant step in India’s ambition to co-develop, co-design, and co-produce advanced defence systems rather than remain a buyer of finished platforms.





Strategically, the program aligns with the Indian Air Force’s demand for high indigenous content in future Rafale procurement contracts. The IAF has set a target of at least 40 percent local content, rising progressively in later production batches.





By embedding microwave module production into BEL’s facilities, the localisation drive directly contributes to meeting these thresholds. It also positions India to achieve higher levels of autonomy in maintaining and upgrading the Rafale fleet, reducing dependence on overseas suppliers.





The expansion of BEL’s role in the Rafale program demonstrates how industrial partnerships can evolve from component supply to full-spectrum technology absorption. It strengthens bilateral defence ties between India and France, creates skilled employment opportunities, and enhances India’s standing as a hub for advanced aerospace manufacturing.





Over time, this initiative could enable India not only to sustain its Rafale fleet but also to contribute to future upgrades of the aircraft, ensuring long-term relevance in the face of evolving threats.





Agencies







