



Bharat Dynamics Limited has announced that it has secured orders worth approximately ₹1,347.71 crore from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited for the supply of missile-related systems and countermeasure equipment.





This development was confirmed in a regulatory filing on Wednesday, underscoring the growing collaboration between India’s leading defence public sector undertakings.





The company stated that the orders include Helina launchers and Line Replaceable Units valued at ₹1,109.37 crore. In addition, HAL has placed orders for Counter Measure Dispensing System LRUs worth ₹238.34 crore. Together, these contracts amount to a gross value of ₹1,347.71 crore, marking a significant boost to BDL’s order book.





The Helina system is the helicopter-launched version of the Nag anti-tank guided missile, designed for precision strikes against armoured targets. Its integration with HAL’s advanced platforms such as the Light Combat Helicopter Prachand enhances India’s indigenous strike capabilities. The Line Replaceable Units form a critical part of the launcher system, ensuring operational reliability and ease of maintenance during deployment.





The Counter Measure Dispensing System LRUs are equally vital, providing aircraft with defensive capabilities against hostile radar-guided and infrared-guided threats. By dispersing decoys such as chaff and flares, these systems improve survivability in contested airspaces. HAL’s decision to source these from BDL reflects confidence in the indigenous supply chain and strengthens India’s self-reliance in defensive technologies.





BDL confirmed that the execution timeline for these contracts ranges from 24 months to 60 months. This phased delivery schedule allows synchronisation with HAL’s production cycles for combat aircraft and helicopters, ensuring seamless integration of the systems into frontline platforms.





The orders highlight the synergy between HAL and BDL, two of India’s most prominent defence manufacturers. HAL, as the prime integrator of aircraft and helicopters, relies on BDL’s expertise in missile systems and defensive equipment to enhance combat effectiveness. This collaboration is central to India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, which seeks to reduce dependence on foreign suppliers and strengthen domestic defence manufacturing.





Industry analysts note that the Helina missile system has already undergone extensive trials in high-altitude conditions, including Ladakh, demonstrating its effectiveness against armoured targets in challenging terrain.





Its induction into the armed forces is expected to provide a decisive edge in mountain warfare scenarios. The CMDS, meanwhile, is a proven technology that has been integrated into multiple HAL platforms, including the Sukhoi Su-30MKI and the TEJAS fighter aircraft.





The timing of these contracts is significant, as India continues to modernise its armed forces amid regional security challenges.





With tensions persisting along the Line of Actual Control and the Line of Control, the need for advanced offensive and defensive systems remains pressing. These orders not only strengthen India’s operational readiness but also reinforce the credibility of indigenous defence manufacturers in delivering complex systems.





BDL’s growing portfolio of contracts, including recent orders for torpedoes, UAV systems, and electronic warfare equipment, reflects its expanding role in India’s defence ecosystem. The latest orders from HAL further consolidate its position as a key supplier of missile and countermeasure technologies to the armed forces.





Agencies







