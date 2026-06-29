



Bihar Governor Lieutenant General (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain and Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita will represent India at the funeral ceremony of Iran’s former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei. Their participation has been confirmed by Iranian sources, marking New Delhi’s official representation at the solemn event.





Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed on 28 February in US-Israeli strikes on Tehran, an incident that triggered widespread conflict across the West Asia region. His death marked the end of a 36-year tenure as Iran’s Supreme Leader, a position now held by his son, Mojtaba Khamenei, who assumed office in March.





Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian had earlier extended a formal invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the funeral. While the Prime Minister will not be present, the Governor of Bihar and the Minister of State for External Affairs will lead India’s delegation, underlining the importance of bilateral ties and India’s recognition of the gravity of the occasion.





Iranian state media Press TV reported that the funeral ceremonies will be among the largest public gatherings in the country’s history. Brigadier General Hassan Hassanzadeh, commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps’ Tehran Command and head of the funeral headquarters, announced that the ceremonies will take place on 4 and 5 July. They will include public farewell events, funeral prayers, and a funeral procession.





The public farewell ceremony will begin at 6 am local time on 4 July at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Grand Prayer Grounds. Access will be restricted until the official opening, and the farewell will continue until 8 pm. Funeral prayers are scheduled for the morning of 5 July, followed by a procession through Tehran. Authorities have opted against a single procession route, citing safety concerns, and instead planned a broader corridor across the capital to accommodate the massive turnout.





The arrangements include a designated elevated platform for the late Leader’s body to lie in state, ensuring visibility for mourners. Seating has been prepared for the Leader’s family, and internationally recognised Qur’an reciters, religious poets, eulogists, and cultural groups will participate in the program. The ceremonies will span 48 hours, blending religious tradition with national mourning.





Logistical preparations have been extensive. Executive agencies, municipal authorities, healthcare providers, military and law enforcement organisations, and cultural institutions have all been mobilised. Tehran’s metro and bus networks will operate at full capacity, while traffic-control zones and reception facilities have been established to manage the influx of visitors. Five dedicated service centres will provide drinking water, meals, medical assistance, sanitation, prayer areas, and welfare services.





Attendance is expected to be unprecedented. Estimates range between 12 million and 15 million mourners, with some projections suggesting numbers could reach 20 million. If realised, this would surpass the record set by the funeral of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in 1989, which drew around 10 million people.





The funeral comes at a critical juncture in regional geopolitics. Earlier this month, the United States and Iran signed a 14-point memorandum of understanding aimed at ending hostilities and opening a 60-day dialogue window. The talks will address issues including the Strait of Hormuz and Iran’s nuclear programme, signalling cautious optimism for stability after months of conflict.





India’s representation at the funeral underscores its diplomatic balancing act in West Asia, where it maintains strategic partnerships with multiple stakeholders. The presence of Governor Hasnain, a retired senior military officer, and Minister Margherita reflects both respect for Iran’s leadership transition and India’s broader interest in regional peace and stability.





ANI







