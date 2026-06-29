



Operation Amistad, India’s Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief mission, is now fully operational in Venezuela following the devastating twin earthquakes that struck the northern regions of the country.





The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed on Monday that Indian Army medical teams are actively providing emergency healthcare and humanitarian relief as Venezuela struggles to recover from the widespread destruction and loss of life.





The MEA has shared multiple updates on social media, including videos and messages highlighting India’s relief efforts. These include the deployment of an Indian Army Field Hospital and the distribution of humanitarian assistance to affected communities.





In one video, a Venezuelan resident expressed heartfelt gratitude for India’s support, describing the aid as a blessing during a time of immense need and thanking the Indian people for their solidarity.





Visuals also captured the visit of Venezuela’s Vice Health Minister and Head of Government of the Capital District, Jacqueline Faria, to the Indian Army Field Hospital. During the visit, the Vice Health Minister expressed deep appreciation for India’s assistance, acknowledging the generosity and solidarity shown by nations across the world.





He emphasised that India’s contribution, particularly in the field of medical care, has been invaluable in supporting those affected by the disaster.





The Vice Health Minister further highlighted India’s role as a major global producer of medicines and pharmaceuticals. He noted that the shipments of medical supplies brought by India were critical in ensuring the availability of essential medications for victims and the injured.





He also praised the transitional camps established to shelter families who had lost their homes, describing the collective international response as an example of “peace diplomacy” in action.





The MEA shared additional visuals of Indian Army doctors attending to patients, underscoring the compassionate care being extended under Operation Amistad. Posts emphasised that the Army Field Hospital was providing a “caring hand” to those impacted by the earthquakes, reinforcing India’s commitment to humanitarian relief.





India launched Operation Amistad as a gesture of solidarity with Venezuela after the twin earthquakes caused catastrophic damage. A 41-member Indian contingent, comprising experienced rescue personnel and medical professionals, was deployed to work alongside Venezuelan authorities in search and rescue operations, emergency medical care, and humanitarian relief. The team carried approximately six tonnes of medical stores and humanitarian supplies, along with a BHISHM Cube under India’s Aarogya Maitri Project.





The BHISHM Cube is an indigenous, modular medical facility designed for rapid deployment in disaster zones. It consists of compact, self-contained medical modules that can be quickly assembled into a fully functional field hospital.





Capable of treating up to 200 patients, the system is equipped with portable ventilators, patient monitors, diagnostic equipment, surgical instruments, power generation units, and oxygen support systems. Its deployment significantly enhances India’s disaster response capability and provides critical medical infrastructure in Venezuela’s time of need.





The scale of the disaster remains immense. According to a Sunday update from Venezuela’s National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez, at least 1,450 people have died since the earthquakes, with 3,150 others injured and over 12,721 people losing their homes.





Rescue teams continue to search for survivors, though operations are increasingly hindered by shortages of heavy equipment and persistent aftershocks. The earthquakes, measuring 7.2 and 7.5 in magnitude, struck last Wednesday and have since been followed by multiple aftershocks and smaller tremors, complicating relief efforts and heightening the risks faced by rescue workers.





India’s mission in Venezuela demonstrates its enduring commitment to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, guided by the ethos of global solidarity. Operation Amistad not only provides immediate relief but also strengthens India’s role as a responsible international actor in times of crisis.





ANI







