



The chief of the Balochistan Liberation Front, Dr Allah Nazar Baloch, has issued a sharp condemnation of Pakistan’s policies in Pakistan‑occupied Jammu and Kashmir, arguing that the growing resistance movement in the region is proof that oppressed nations cannot be silenced through force and coercion.





His remarks, reported by The Balochistan Post, underline the increasing solidarity between Baloch and Kashmiri activists against Islamabad’s control.





Dr Baloch emphasised that the ongoing struggle by Kashmiris reflects their demand for fundamental rights, self‑determination, and freedom from what he described as Pakistan’s domination. He asserted that the Pakistani state has relied heavily on repression to suppress dissent but has failed to extinguish popular demands for political and economic rights.





He challenged Pakistan’s portrayal of “Azad Kashmir,” claiming that the territory enjoys freedom only in name while remaining under the illegal control of authorities in Islamabad.





He alleged that key decisions affecting the region are made by bureaucrats and officials in the federal capital rather than by representatives chosen by the Kashmiri people. Dr Baloch further argued that Pakistan’s federal structure has been manipulated to maintain the dominance of Punjab over smaller nationalities and regions.





He claimed that the use of force against demonstrators and political activists in Kashmir reflects the insecurity of a state struggling to maintain authority over populations seeking greater autonomy and political rights.





The BLF chief declared that no nation can remain under imposed control indefinitely, maintaining that resistance against external domination is a legitimate right of oppressed peoples. He expressed support for movements advocating sovereignty and self‑rule, describing them as part of a broader struggle against political subjugation.





His remarks highlight the growing convergence of voices across Pakistan’s peripheries demanding freedom from centralised domination.





Dr Baloch extended solidarity to Kashmiris, Pashtuns, and Sindhis, stressing that their political aspirations deserve international attention and support. He called on oppressed nations to stand together and back one another’s struggles, while emphasising that the Baloch people view themselves as partners in a shared fight for freedom. His statement reflects a broader narrative of resistance across Pakistan’s marginalised regions, where demands for autonomy and rights have intensified in recent years.





The BLF leader’s comments also resonate with the wider discontent in Pakistan‑occupied territories, where repeated protests have been met with repression, arrests, and violence.





His appeal for unity among oppressed groups underscores the potential for a collective movement challenging Islamabad’s authority. The remarks add weight to the growing chorus of voices demanding international recognition of the plight of these communities and their aspirations for self‑determination.





ANI







