



India has achieved a remarkable milestone in the field of quantum computing with the announcement of the country’s most powerful indigenous quantum processor, according to a report by Deccan Herald.





Bangalore-based start-up QpiAI has successfully built a 64-qubit superconducting quantum processor named ‘Kaveri’.





This achievement places India in the elite league of nations capable of designing and fabricating such advanced quantum systems, a group that currently comprises only seven countries worldwide. The processor represents a significant leap forward in India’s technological sovereignty and innovation capacity.





The processor crosses the critical 50-qubit threshold, a benchmark recognised globally as the point where quantum systems begin to outperform classical computers in specific problem domains. Kaveri is a testament to the strength and dynamism of Bangalore's innovation ecosystem, which continues to deliver cutting-edge technologies for the nation.





The processor has been developed by QpiAI, a start-up comprising experts in artificial intelligence, semiconductors, device physics, and related fields. The company’s mission, as outlined on its official website, is to transform frontier computational science into reliable, production-grade technologies that provide measurable industrial advantages.





This vision aligns with India’s broader ambition to establish itself as a global leader in advanced technologies, reducing dependence on foreign innovation and fostering indigenous capabilities.





QpiAI is led by Nagendra Nagaraja, its founder, CEO, and Chairman, who has spearheaded the team’s efforts in achieving this milestone. Under his leadership, the company has focused on building a robust ecosystem that integrates quantum computing with artificial intelligence and semiconductor technologies.





The development of Kaveri not only demonstrates India’s ability to design and fabricate complex quantum systems but also signals the country’s readiness to harness quantum computing for industrial, scientific, and strategic applications.





The significance of Kaveri lies in its potential to address computational challenges that classical systems cannot efficiently solve. Quantum processors of this scale are expected to revolutionise fields such as cryptography, materials science, drug discovery, optimisation problems, and artificial intelligence.





By crossing the 50-qubit threshold, Kaveri positions India to explore these domains with unprecedented computational power, opening opportunities for both academic research and industrial deployment.





This achievement also underscores the growing role of start-ups in India’s technological landscape. QpiAI’s success reflects the confidence and capability of Indian innovators to design, build, and test frontier technologies domestically.





It strengthens India’s standing in the global quantum race, where countries are competing to achieve supremacy in quantum computing as a strategic asset for national security and economic growth.





The unveiling of Kaveri marks a turning point in India’s quantum journey. It demonstrates that the nation is not only capable of participating in the global quantum ecosystem but also of contributing breakthroughs that place it among the world’s leaders.





With continued support from government initiatives and the entrepreneurial spirit of start-ups like QpiAI, India is poised to expand its footprint in quantum technologies, ensuring that its innovation ecosystem remains at the forefront of global scientific and technological progress.





Agencies











