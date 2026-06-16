



The Bratislava Castle was illuminated in the colours of the Indian tricolour on Tuesday evening, creating a striking visual symbol of the strengthening ties between India and Slovakia.





This gesture coincided with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit, underscoring the growing warmth in bilateral relations and the emphasis on cultural diplomacy during his engagements in Bratislava.





Prime Minister Modi met with Dr Robert Gafrik, a Slovak scholar who has led the translation of the Upanishads into Slovak. Modi praised this initiative as a meaningful contribution to cultural understanding between the two nations.





He recalled mentioning Gafrik’s work in his radio program Mann ki Baat in November 2024, highlighting the scholar’s passion for Indian history, culture and spirituality.





As the world prepared for International Yoga Day, Prime Minister Modi, alongside Slovak President Peter Pellegrini, witnessed a yoga demonstration by Slovak schoolchildren. Modi expressed delight at seeing the youth embrace yoga, noting its role in promoting well-being and fostering unity across cultures. The event reflected how yoga continues to serve as a bridge between communities worldwide.





The Prime Minister also attended an exhibition at the Presidential Palace in Bratislava centred on Varanasi. The exhibition featured works by Slovak artists who had recently visited the Indian city, offering a vivid example of cultural exchange.





Modi described the exhibition as a testament to the power of art and culture in bringing people closer, and he extended his compliments to the artists whose works were displayed.





During bilateral talks with President Pellegrini, Prime Minister Modi discussed expanding cooperation across a wide range of sectors. The discussions covered manufacturing, transport, innovation, investment linkages, energy, biofuels, and digital technology.





Both leaders also emphasised the importance of deepening people-to-people exchanges, recognising that cultural and social connections are as vital as economic and technological collaboration.





The illumination of Bratislava Castle in the Indian tricolour, combined with these cultural and diplomatic engagements, highlighted the growing depth of India-Slovakia relations.





The symbolism of the castle lighting, the recognition of scholarly contributions, the celebration of yoga, and the promotion of artistic exchange all reinforced the message of a partnership that is broadening in scope and deepening in spirit.





ANI







