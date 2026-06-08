



The Border Security Force (BSF) successfully foiled an infiltration attempt by 10–11 Bangladeshi nationals in Cooch Behar district of West Bengal, reinforcing India’s heightened vigilance along the sensitive India-Bangladesh border.





The incident occurred in Sitalkuchi Block, where BSF personnel acted swiftly to prevent unauthorised entry.





The infiltration attempt took place in the Sangarbari area under the Khalishamari Gram Panchayat in Sitalkuchi Block of Cooch Behar. According to local residents, a group of around 10 to 11 Bangladeshi nationals had assembled on the Bangladesh side of the border during the morning hours.





Witnesses reported that the group later attempted to cross into Indian territory. BSF personnel stationed in the area responded immediately, thwarting the attempt and ensuring that no unauthorised entry was permitted.





This incident comes amid a broader pattern of increased infiltration attempts along the India-Bangladesh border in recent weeks. In Murshidabad district, five members of a Bangladeshi family were apprehended by police for allegedly entering India illegally.





The family, hailing from Chapai Nawabganj district of Bangladesh, was arrested in the Dhumarpahar area under Sagardighi Police Station. These developments highlight the persistent challenge of illegal crossings along the porous border.





Cooch Behar district is particularly vulnerable due to its 549-kilometre-long international border with Bangladesh, which is considered one of the most complex and sensitive stretches. Several rivers, including the Teesta, Jaldhaka, Torsa, and Kaljani, flow across this region, making fencing difficult and creating opportunities for infiltration under cover of darkness or through boats.





The BSF has repeatedly emphasised the need for vigilance in this area, and local authorities have urged residents to report any suspicious activity immediately.





The incident also unfolded against the backdrop of heightened tensions between the BSF and the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB). Recent reports indicated standoffs at multiple points along the border, including Mekhliganj in Cooch Behar, where Bangladeshi nationals were stranded at zero point after BGB refused to accept them back, alleging “push-back” attempts by India.





Although these standoffs were eventually resolved, they underscore the fragile nature of border management and the political sensitivities involved.





The new BJP government in West Bengal, led by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, has adopted a stricter stance on infiltration.





The administration has accelerated land transfers to the BSF for fencing projects and reinforced its commitment to identifying and deporting undocumented Bangladeshi nationals. The Union Government has also pressed Dhaka to expedite verification processes to facilitate deportations, reflecting a coordinated policy approach.





The BSF’s swift action in Sitalkuchi demonstrates the effectiveness of its intelligence-led operations and its readiness to respond to infiltration attempts.





With the border remaining a hotspot for illegal crossings, smuggling, and other trans-border crimes, the incident highlights the importance of continued vigilance and cooperation between security agencies and local communities.





Agencies







