



India has strongly reiterated its demand for unimpeded and safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, condemning repeated US strikes on vessels carrying Indian seafarers.





The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed three Indian deaths in the MT Settebello attack and expressed hope that such incidents will cease soon, as tensions escalate in the Gulf of Oman.





India’s Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday restated its position on the importance of free and secure passage through the Strait of Hormuz in line with international law. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasised that India has consistently urged for unimpeded navigation in this critical maritime corridor, which remains central to global energy trade.





He noted that the matter will be raised during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to France and Slovakia, underscoring its diplomatic significance.





Jaiswal addressed the recent US strikes on three foreign-flagged commercial vessels, all carrying Indian crew members. He expressed deep concern over the attacks, which have already claimed the lives of three Indian nationals, and stressed that India expects these hostilities to come to an end soon. The spokesperson confirmed that India is closely monitoring developments and is committed to ensuring the safety of its seafarers.





Earlier, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that American forces had targeted the Guinea-Bissau-flagged oil tanker MT Jalveer in the Gulf of Oman. The vessel, carrying 20 Indian crew members, was accused of attempting to transport Iranian oil in violation of the US blockade.





CENTCOM reported that at 11:20 pm ET on June 10, two Hellfire missiles were fired into the ship’s engine room after repeated warnings were ignored. This incident marked the third strike in the Gulf of Oman within a week, following similar actions against Palau-flagged vessels MT Marivex and MT Settebello.





The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that three Indian seafarers lost their lives in the MT Settebello attack. Their identities have been established, and efforts are underway to repatriate their mortal remains to India.





Jaiswal also clarified that the attacks were carried out by the US Navy stationed in the region, noting that two of the targeted vessels were sanctioned under the US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), while another was categorised as non-compliant.





According to CENTCOM, since the blockade began on April 13, US forces have disabled nine non-compliant vessels, redirected 135 ships that complied, and allowed 42 humanitarian aid vessels to pass. The blockade applies to vessels of all nations entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas, forming part of Washington’s broader strategy to pressure Tehran amid the ongoing US-Israel conflict with Iran.





The conflict, which erupted on 28 February after US-Israeli strikes on Iran, has severely disrupted regional stability and global energy flows. The Strait of Hormuz, a vital chokepoint for oil exports, has become increasingly hazardous for civilian shipping. India, with one of the world’s largest seafaring workforces, has repeatedly found its nationals caught in the crossfire, prompting New Delhi to escalate its diplomatic protests.





India’s Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has directed officials to ensure swift repatriation of rescued crew members and the return of the deceased seafarers’ remains.





Maritime unions have also voiced concern, highlighting the risks faced by Indian sailors in the Gulf. Analysts warn that continued attacks could strain India-US relations and further destabilise global trade routes.





India’s call for dialogue and diplomacy reflects its broader strategic imperative: safeguarding its seafarers while maintaining balanced relations with global powers. The MEA’s latest statement underscores the urgency of ending hostilities and restoring safe passage through international waters.





ANI







