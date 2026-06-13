



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has inaugurated the Advanced Weapon System Complex at DRDO’s Defence Research & Development Laboratory (DRDL) in Hyderabad, marking a major milestone in India’s missile development and strategic defence capabilities.





The event also reinforced the government’s commitment to Mission Sudarshan Chakra, India’s upcoming multi‑level missile defence system.





The inauguration took place at the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex in Hyderabad, where Rajnath Singh praised DRDO’s Missile Systems & Strategic Systems Cluster for its pivotal role in strengthening India’s technological excellence, strategic autonomy, and national security.





He highlighted that indigenous missile systems such as Akash and BrahMos have proven India’s ability to compete globally in defence technology, underscoring that strength is essential for peace and self‑reliance is the most reliable foundation for that strength.





The Defence Minister referred to the exceptional performance of indigenous missile systems during Operation Sindoor, which demonstrated India’s growing defence capabilities. Air defence played a decisive role in thwarting aerial threats, ensuring national security, and validating the robustness of India’s missile ecosystem.





Singh noted that similar lessons can be drawn from conflict zones in West Asia, where air defence systems have been critical in countering hostile aerial threats.





A key highlight of the event was the reaffirmation of Mission Sudarshan Chakra, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence Day address in 2025. This ambitious program aims to establish a three‑layered missile defence system to protect military installations, civil infrastructure, and critical assets.





Rajnath Singh emphasised that the system will deliver a decisive punch whenever required, ensuring minimal inconvenience to citizens while providing a robust shield for national security.





The Defence Minister also stressed the importance of resilience and deterrence in modern warfare. Resilience refers to the ability to absorb shocks and recover swiftly, while deterrence instils fear in aggressors by signalling that any hostile act will be met with a strong response.





He explained that modern warfare is being redefined by precision‑strike capabilities, hypersonic weapons, autonomous platforms, artificial intelligence, electronic warfare, and advanced sensors. In this evolving global order, India must remain alert, capable, and self‑reliant.





Rajnath Singh urged DRDO to integrate production with development, reduce timelines, simplify manufacturing processes, and increase indigenous content in defence systems. He called for closer collaboration between DRDO, the armed forces, and industry to ensure that technologies move swiftly from research and development to mass production and timely induction into service.





The inauguration of the Advanced Weapon System Complex is a significant step in India’s journey towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat in defence. It strengthens indigenous missile development capabilities, accelerates the transition from research to production, and enhances India’s preparedness against emerging threats.





The complex is expected to play a crucial role in supporting future missile programs and in ensuring that India maintains a decisive edge in strategic defence technologies.





Agencies







