



Yesterday’s successful final flight tests of DRDO’s AD‑1 and AD‑2 interceptors are significant because they validated India’s ability to intercept ballistic missiles across both Endo‑atmospheric and Exo‑atmospheric domains, including threats in the intercontinental class.





This achievement places India among a select group of nations with credible multi‑layered ballistic missile defence capability, strengthening strategic deterrence and national security.





The Defence Research and Development Organisation carried out three consecutive flight tests from the Integrated Test Range at Chandipur, Odisha, on 10 and 11 June 2026. These included the AD‑1 and AD‑2 interceptors as well as the maiden trial of the Naval Anti‑Ship Missile‑Medium Range.





Senior officials from DRDO and the armed forces witnessed the trials, which were conducted under full operational mode with radars, guidance systems and launch computers tracking multiple targets simultaneously. The interceptors successfully engaged their designated targets, which were simulated using Agni‑series missiles, thereby validating the robustness of the system.





In an official statement, the DRDO said it had demonstrated “multiple crucial technologies” aimed at strengthening India’s ability to counter evolving missile threats. “The interceptors successfully engaged their respective targets. The systems are designed and developed with the latest technologies to address emerging missile threats,” the statement said.





AD-1 Interceptor





The AD‑1 interceptor is a long‑range, two‑stage solid‑fuel missile designed to engage targets in both Endo‑atmospheric and low Exo‑atmospheric environments. It is equipped with indigenous navigation, guidance and control systems, enabling it to neutralise medium‑range ballistic missiles and certain aerial threats. Its successful interception during the trial confirmed its operational performance and integration within the broader ballistic missile defence network.





AD-2 Interceptor





The AD‑2 interceptor represents the outer layer of India’s missile defence shield. Designed for high Exo‑atmospheric interception, it is capable of engaging threats outside the Earth’s atmosphere at significant altitudes.





The test demonstrated its ability to intercept intercontinental ballistic missile‑class threats, including missiles comparable to China’s DF‑41. The AD‑2 is also designed to counter complex threats such as Multiple Independently Targetable Re‑entry Vehicle warheads, making it a critical component of India’s strategic defence architecture.





Together, the AD‑1 and AD‑2 interceptors form a multi‑tiered defence system capable of engaging hostile missiles at different phases of their flight path. This layered approach significantly improves interception probability and provides protection against ballistic threats ranging from 2,000 km to 5,000 km in range. The system integrates advanced radars, communication networks, and command‑and‑control infrastructure, ensuring comprehensive coverage against evolving missile threats.





The significance of these tests lies not only in the technical validation but also in the strategic context. India’s neighbourhood is witnessing rapid expansion of missile arsenals, deployment of hypersonic weapons, and intensifying military competition across the Indo‑Pacific.





By demonstrating credible interception capability against ICBM‑class threats, India has strengthened its deterrence posture and joined the elite group of nations with operational ballistic missile defence systems. This achievement also reduces reliance on foreign technologies, showcasing the maturity of indigenous research and development.





The trials further highlighted India’s ability to conduct simultaneous operations, with four missiles in the sky at once, tracked and intercepted as expected. This reflects the sophistication of India’s command‑and‑control systems and the reliability of its indigenous missile defence technologies.





The successful demonstration of the Naval Anti‑Ship Missile‑Medium Range alongside the interceptors also underscored India’s growing maritime strike capabilities, providing the Navy with a new indigenous option to counter hostile warships at medium ranges.





In conclusion, the AD‑1 and AD‑2 tests mark one of the most important milestones in India’s strategic weapons programme in recent years. They validate the country’s ability to defend against long‑range ballistic threats, enhance deterrence, and secure vital national assets against emerging missile technologies.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







