



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has performed the Bhoomi Pujan for a state-of-the-art 10,000-ton aluminium extrusion press at Yantra India Limited’s Ordnance Factory Ambajhari in Nagpur, Maharashtra.





The ceremony was attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Secretary (Defence Production) Sanjeev Kumar, and senior officials of the Department of Defence Production and YIL.





Singh emphasised that the project reflects India’s transformational journey towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing. He described it as a symbol of the country’s changing mindset, where needs that once required foreign imports are now being met domestically by Indian citizens.





The Defence Minister highlighted that the aluminium extrusion press will significantly boost India’s defence manufacturing capabilities. By strengthening domestic production of strategic materials, the project supports the Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision and reduces dependence on imports for critical defence components.





He underlined the strategic importance of indigenous manufacturing, noting that global conflicts often disrupt supply chains. In such times, every nation seeks to ensure that essential defence requirements remain under its own control and are produced by its own people.





Singh remarked that wars inevitably impact supply systems, making self-reliance in defence production not just desirable but essential for national security. He stressed that India’s defence sector must be prepared to withstand external shocks by building robust domestic capabilities.





The aluminium extrusion press, with its 10,000-ton capacity, is expected to play a pivotal role in producing advanced materials for defence platforms, ranging from artillery systems to aerospace structures. It represents a major technological leap for Yantra India Limited, which has been steadily modernising its facilities to align with India’s broader defence industrial roadmap.





The project also reflects the government’s commitment to integrating advanced manufacturing technologies into the defence sector. Aluminium extrusion presses of this scale are critical for producing lightweight yet strong components, which are increasingly vital in modern warfare where mobility, efficiency, and resilience are paramount.





By initiating this project, Singh reinforced the government’s determination to make India a global hub for defence production. The facility will not only strengthen India’s armed forces but also contribute to the country’s long-term strategic autonomy.





ANI







