



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today unveiled in New Delhi the revised framework known as the Delegation of Financial Powers to DRDO 2026, or DFP‑2026.





This reform is designed to significantly enhance functional empowerment at multiple levels within the Department of Defence Research and Development under the Ministry of Defence. Officials described the framework as a major step forward in strengthening efficiency, accountability, and timely execution of strategic R&D projects.





The government emphasised that the new framework will facilitate faster production and induction of defence systems, platforms, and technologies emerging from the research and development ecosystem.





By streamlining financial powers, the Ministry of Defence aims to ensure that innovations developed by DRDO and its partners can be transitioned more swiftly into operational service with the Armed Forces. This is expected to reduce delays that have historically hindered the pace of defence modernisation.





In his remarks, Rajnath Singh highlighted that the DFP‑2026 will foster stronger collaboration with industry and academia. He noted that such partnerships are essential to reinforce the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, India’s drive towards self‑reliance in critical sectors.





By empowering R&D institutions with greater financial autonomy, the framework is expected to encourage joint ventures, technology transfers, and co‑development projects that integrate the strengths of public research bodies, private industry, and academic institutions.





The Defence Minister further underlined that the revised framework will contribute to enhanced self‑reliance in defence technologies. He stressed that the nation’s defence preparedness depends not only on procurement but also on the timely execution of indigenous R&D projects.





The reform is therefore intended to ensure that promising technologies do not remain stuck in bureaucratic processes but are instead delivered to the Armed Forces in a timely manner.





The ministry’s statement described the DFP‑2026 as a major reform that will strengthen accountability mechanisms while simultaneously accelerating the pace of innovation. By decentralising financial authority, the framework is expected to reduce administrative bottlenecks, empower project directors, and enable faster decision‑making.





This will be particularly important for strategic programs such as advanced missile systems, unmanned platforms, electronic warfare technologies, and space‑based assets, where delays can have significant operational consequences.





The unveiling of DFP‑2026 comes at a time when India is investing heavily in defence modernisation and indigenous capability development. Recent initiatives have included the expansion of DRDO’s test facilities, increased funding for cutting‑edge projects in hypersonics and directed energy weapons, and greater emphasis on dual‑use technologies that can benefit both defence and civilian sectors. The new framework complements these efforts by ensuring that financial processes keep pace with technological ambitions.





By enhancing functional empowerment, accountability, and collaboration, the DFP‑2026 is expected to serve as a cornerstone in India’s long‑term strategy to build a robust and self‑reliant defence industrial base. It reflects the government’s confidence in DRDO and its ecosystem, entrusting them with greater responsibility to deliver results that directly strengthen national security.





PTI







