



The Indian Army is set to expand its drone fleet significantly, with Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi announcing the creation of specialised “Baaz Battalions” to strengthen surveillance and intelligence-gathering capabilities.





This marks a decisive step in integrating unmanned systems into the Army’s operational doctrine, ensuring persistent battlefield awareness and rapid response.





General Dwivedi emphasised that the Army will require continuous induction, upgrades, and large-scale replenishment of drones to keep pace with evolving requirements.





The Baaz Battalions will build upon existing Remotely Piloted Aircraft Flights and will comprise a dedicated pool of trained personnel tasked with operating and managing drone systems across the battlefield ecosystem.





This initiative is designed to enhance Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance capabilities through integrated aerial surveillance and persistent monitoring.





He noted that the Army’s drone strength has expanded dramatically in just two years. From a few hundred drones, the fleet has now grown to more than 50,000. Based on current operational requirements and the roadmap ahead, this number is expected to double within the next two to three years.





General Dwivedi highlighted that drones are becoming as common on the battlefield as radios, night-vision devices, and communication equipment, driven by technological advances and falling costs.





The Army Chief also addressed concerns regarding Pakistan’s drone capabilities. He stated that India closely monitors developments across the border, acknowledging that Pakistan has invested significantly in drones and unmanned systems sourced from multiple avenues.





However, he stressed that India’s focus is not on numbers alone but on operational preparedness and counter-drone capabilities. Detecting, tracking, neutralising, and dominating the drone battlespace remain the Army’s priorities, ensuring readiness against present and emerging threats.





This announcement reflects the rapid expansion of unmanned systems within the Indian Army and underscores the importance of drones in future warfare. By raising Baaz Battalions, the Army is institutionalising drone operations, creating a structured force capable of delivering persistent surveillance, precision targeting, and battlefield dominance.





It also signals India’s commitment to indigenisation and technological innovation, as domestic industry and research institutions continue to play a vital role in supplying and upgrading drone systems.





The move aligns with global military trends where drones have proven decisive in conflicts from Ukraine to West Asia, overwhelming air defences and striking high-value assets at low cost.





For India, the expansion of its drone fleet and the creation of Baaz Battalions represent a future-ready approach to warfare, ensuring that unmanned systems are not auxiliary but central to combat operations.





ANI







