



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will review the Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) of the 217th Course at the Air Force Academy (AFA) in Dundigal, near Hyderabad, on 13 June.





The CGP is a prestigious event that marks the successful completion of pre‑commissioning training for Flight Cadets across various branches of the Indian Air Force.





It represents the culmination of rigorous training and preparation, paving the way for the cadets to take on commissioned responsibilities in the service of the nation.





As the Reviewing Officer for the Parade, Rajnath Singh will confer the ‘President’s Commission’ upon the graduating trainees. This formal act symbolises their transition from cadets to commissioned officers, a moment of immense pride for the individuals and their families, as well as for the Armed Forces.





The ceremony will also include the presentation of ‘Wings’ and ‘Brevets’ to Flight Cadets of the Indian Air Force, alongside officers and trainees from the Indian Navy, the Indian Coast Guard, and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam. This reflects the collaborative spirit of military training and the strengthening of defence ties with friendly nations.





The CGP will be particularly historic as it will witness the commissioning of the first batch of women cadets from the National Defence Academy (NDA), Pune. These cadets, who passed out on 30 May 2025, subsequently joined the Air Force Academy for branch‑specific training.





Their commissioning marks a significant milestone in the journey of gender inclusivity within the Armed Forces, showcasing the evolving role of women in India’s defence establishment. The inclusion of women cadets in the CGP underscores the government’s commitment to empowering women and integrating them into all facets of military service.





The Air Force Academy at Dundigal has long been the cradle of excellence for training officers of the Indian Air Force. The CGP is not only a ceremonial occasion but also a reaffirmation of the Academy’s role in shaping future leaders of the Armed Forces.





The event will be attended by senior military officials, dignitaries, and proud families of the graduating cadets, adding to the grandeur of the occasion. The parade will highlight the discipline, precision, and professionalism that are hallmarks of military training, while also celebrating the achievements of the cadets who have successfully completed their demanding course.





The commissioning of the first NDA women cadets at this CGP will be remembered as a landmark in the history of the Indian Armed Forces.





It reflects the broader transformation underway in the military, where inclusivity and modernisation are being pursued alongside traditional values of honour, duty, and service. The ceremony will thus serve as both a celebration of individual achievement and a symbol of institutional progress.





PTI







