India’s space regulator IN-SPACe has formally invited private industry to take over the end-to-end realisation, operation, and commercialisation of ISRO’s Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (LVM-3), signalling a major shift in India’s space sector towards private participation.





The move will allow Indian companies to manufacture and launch the country’s heaviest rocket, while ISRO focuses on advanced R&D and flagship missions.





The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) has issued an Expression of Interest (EOI) to eligible Indian companies and industry consortia for the Transfer of Technology (ToT) of the LVM-3 rocket. Known as ISRO’s “Baahubali” rocket, the LVM-3 has been the backbone of India’s heavy-lift missions, including Chandrayaan-2 and Chandrayaan-3.





The selected private partner will receive extensive technology transfer and infrastructure support from ISRO for a period of 42 months or until two LVM-3 rockets are realised and launched, whichever comes earlier.





This initiative follows a similar EOI for the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) last month, marking a clear strategy to open India’s key rocket systems for commercialisation. By transferring operational responsibilities to private industry, ISRO will be able to concentrate on critical programmes such as Gaganyaan human spaceflight, interplanetary missions, and the development of next-generation launch vehicles.





The LVM-3 is India’s most powerful operational launch vehicle, capable of placing 4 tonnes into geosynchronous transfer orbit (GTO) and over 10 tonnes into low Earth orbit (LEO). It has a proven track record of reliability and versatility, having deployed both domestic and international payloads.





Industry observers note that private sector involvement will help scale up launch frequencies, reduce costs, and enhance India’s competitiveness in the global space economy.





Leading aerospace companies such as Larsen & Toubro, Tata Advanced Systems Limited, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, and Godrej Aerospace are seen as potential contenders for the program.





These firms already have significant experience in manufacturing critical components for ISRO’s rockets and satellites, making them strong candidates to absorb and operationalise the LVM-3 technology.





IN-SPACe Chairman Pawan Kumar Goenka has previously stated that the government has approved the production of over 60 LVM-3 rockets with private sector involvement over the next 12–14 years, representing a business opportunity worth ₹25,000 crore.





This aligns with India’s broader vision of expanding its space economy, projected to grow from USD 8.4 billion in 2022 to USD 44 billion by 2033, targeting an 8% share of the global market.





The government also plans to launch a constellation of 52 surveillance satellites for defence, further driving demand for launch services and creating additional opportunities for private industry. This will ensure sustained utilisation of LVM-3 rockets and strengthen India’s strategic capabilities in space.





Industry experts have welcomed the move, calling it a positive step, though some argue it comes later than expected given the rapid expansion of the global space economy. Nevertheless, the transfer of LVM-3 technology marks a watershed moment in India’s space sector, opening the door for private companies to play a central role in heavy-lift launch operations.





Agencies











