



India and the United States issued a joint statement on 7 February 2026, agreeing upon a framework for an Interim Agreement that would serve as a stepping stone towards a comprehensive Bilateral Trade Agreement.





This framework reaffirmed both nations’ commitment to advancing negotiations and ensuring reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade relations.





From 1 to 4 June 2026, a delegation from the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR), led by the Chief Negotiator, visited Delhi to continue discussions on the Bilateral Trade Agreement.





The meetings were described as constructive and positive, covering a wide spectrum of issues including trade in goods, non-tariff measures, customs and trade facilitation, and economic security alignment.





Both sides emphasised cooperation and pragmatism, reiterating their determination to conclude a mutually beneficial agreement that would strengthen bilateral trade and economic ties.





During the visit, US Ambassador Sergio Gor also engaged in discussions with Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, focusing on the company’s investments in the United States.





Gor highlighted that these investments were contributing to job creation and the development of resilient supply chains. In a post on X, he expressed his appreciation for learning about Mahindra’s role in strengthening American manufacturing and generating employment opportunities.





Earlier, while in Mumbai, Ambassador Gor described the India-US partnership as “the most consequential global partnership of the century,” stressing that the achievements of the two nations together would shape the future. He noted that beyond government-to-government engagement, the US private sector had made significant commitments in India.





Gor pointed to major investment announcements by leading American technology companies. Amazon has pledged to invest US$35 billion in India by 2030 to advance AI-driven digitalisation.





Microsoft has announced a US$17.5 billion investment, while Google has committed US$15 billion to establish an AI hub in India. These investments are expected to accelerate India’s digital transformation and deepen technological collaboration between the two countries.





The Ambassador also underscored the importance of the Critical Minerals Framework, which was officially signed between India and the United States just a week prior. He described it as a milestone agreement that would ensure the availability of foundational elements required for advanced technology and energy within trusted networks.





The framework aims to protect supply chains from coercive market practices and reduce vulnerabilities arising from dependence on single-source monopolies.





The delegation’s visit and the parallel engagements by Ambassador Gor reflect the growing momentum in India-US relations, where trade, technology, and investment are converging to build a resilient and forward-looking partnership.





The discussions in Delhi, coupled with private sector commitments and strategic frameworks like the Critical Minerals agreement, demonstrate the breadth of cooperation that is shaping the bilateral agenda.





ANI







