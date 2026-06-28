



The Defence Research and Development Organisation has initiated development of two advanced ammunition technologies that could reshape the future of India’s small arms ecosystem. These are Polymer Cased Ammunition and Cased Telescopic Ammunition. Both are regarded internationally as next-generation solutions for infantry weapons.





Polymer Cased Ammunition replaces traditional brass or steel cartridge cases with lightweight polymer materials. This reduces the overall weight of each round, allowing soldiers to carry more ammunition without increasing their load. The reduction in weight directly improves mobility, endurance and operational efficiency in combat environments.





Cased Telescopic Ammunition is a more radical innovation. In this design, the projectile is embedded within the propellant inside a cylindrical case. This arrangement shortens the overall length of the round and allows for more compact weapon systems. It also improves feeding reliability, reduces recoil, and enables higher rates of fire.





Both technologies are being pursued to enhance the effectiveness of future small arms systems. They promise to deliver lighter, more efficient, and more lethal ammunition for India’s infantry.





The move is seen as a major step towards modernising the country’s ammunition ecosystem, which has traditionally relied on conventional designs.





Globally, Polymer Cased Ammunition has already been tested by several advanced militaries, including the United States, where it has been integrated into experimental rifles and machine guns. The technology has demonstrated reductions in ammunition weight by up to 30 percent.





For India, adopting such systems would mean soldiers could carry significantly more rounds during operations without compromising agility.





Cased Telescopic Ammunition has been under development in Europe, particularly through the NATO-backed CTA International programme.





The technology has been tested in armoured fighting vehicle cannons and is now being adapted for smaller calibre weapons. Its compact design allows for innovative weapon architectures, potentially leading to lighter rifles and carbines for infantry use.





For India, the introduction of these technologies aligns with the broader push for self-reliance in defence production. By developing indigenous capabilities in advanced ammunition, the country reduces dependence on foreign suppliers and ensures that future infantry systems are tailored to the specific needs of its armed forces.





The DRDO’s initiative also reflects a recognition of modern battlefield requirements. Infantry units today face challenges of mobility, endurance, and rapid deployment in diverse terrains. Lighter ammunition directly supports these needs, while advanced designs such as telescopic rounds improve firepower without increasing the burden on soldiers.





This development is expected to be integrated with ongoing programmes to modernise India’s small arms inventory. The Army has already been seeking new assault rifles, carbines, and light machine guns to replace ageing systems. The availability of advanced ammunition will complement these acquisitions and ensure that future weapons are optimised for performance.





The move also positions India alongside leading defence innovators. Nations investing in next-generation ammunition are preparing for future conflicts where mobility, precision, and sustained firepower will be decisive.





By initiating work on Polymer Cased and Telescopic Ammunition, DRDO signals its intent to keep India’s infantry at par with global standards.





Ultimately, these technologies represent more than just incremental improvements. They mark a shift towards a new generation of small arms systems that are lighter, more efficient, and more adaptable to the demands of modern warfare. For India’s armed forces, this could mean a significant leap in capability and effectiveness in the years ahead.





Agencies







