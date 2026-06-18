



Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Benoit Bazin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Saint-Gobain, in Paris. The high-level meeting was held during the Prime Minister’s visit to the French capital, marking another important engagement in his three-nation tour.





PM Modi arrived in Paris after concluding his participation at the G7 Summit. His schedule in the city includes several bilateral meetings and his presence at the VivaTech Summit 2026.





This summit is recognised as Europe’s largest technology and start-up convention, bringing together global leaders, entrepreneurs, venture capitalists and innovators. India is participating as the “AI partner country” in this year’s edition, underscoring its growing role in the global technology ecosystem.





At VivaTech, the Prime Minister is expected to highlight India’s rapidly expanding innovation landscape. He will focus on the country’s advancements in digital public infrastructure and progress in emerging technologies. India will also establish the largest national pavilion at the exhibition, reflecting the scale of opportunities for collaboration between Indian and European technology pioneers.





Later in the day, Prime Minister Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron are scheduled to take part in a series of high-level sessions at VivaTech.





Their joint participation will culminate in a keynote address, which is expected to emphasise India’s expanding footprint as an international hub for digital transformation and innovation.





Beyond the technology summit, the Prime Minister’s program in Paris places strong emphasis on community engagement. He is scheduled to interact with the Indian diaspora at a dedicated event. The Paris leg of his visit will conclude with a large diaspora reception, featuring cultural showcases that celebrate India’s diverse and vibrant heritage.





This packed schedule follows his arrival from the G7 Summit, where he outlined India’s vision on sustainable development, global governance and international trade. In a post on X, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of deepened cooperation with nations of the Global South to foster inclusive growth and shared prosperity.





During the G7 outreach deliberations, he advocated for enhanced cooperation among the G7 bloc, India and developing nations to strengthen trade and connectivity networks. He also drew attention to the negative economic repercussions of the conflict in West Asia on developing economies.





The meeting with Saint-Gobain’s CEO reflects India’s interest in expanding industrial and technological partnerships with leading European companies.





Saint-Gobain, a global leader in sustainable construction and advanced materials, has a significant presence in India, with investments in glass manufacturing, building solutions and green technologies.





The discussion is likely to have touched upon opportunities for collaboration in sustainable infrastructure, energy efficiency and innovation-driven growth, aligning with India’s broader agenda of clean development and industrial modernisation.





ANI







