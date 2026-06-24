



DroneVerse has successfully demonstrated its Rudra‑7 FPV drones and Counter‑Unmanned Aerial Systems (C‑UAS) to the Indian Army at Leh in Ladakh, operating at altitudes of up to 18,000 feet.





This marks a significant milestone in India’s indigenous drone capabilities, showcasing reliable performance in extreme high‑altitude conditions and strengthening frontline defence preparedness.





Gurugram‑based DroneVerse carried out the demonstration of its FPV drones and C‑UAS systems before Indian Army officials in Leh, Ladakh. The trials were conducted at altitudes reaching 18,000 feet, where thin air, freezing temperatures, and turbulent winds pose severe challenges to aerial platforms. Despite these conditions, the Rudra‑7 FPV drone displayed stable flight control, precision targeting, and sustained operational reliability.





The Rudra‑7 drone successfully executed high‑speed vertical climbs, precision strike simulations, and real‑time live feed transmissions. Its advanced propulsion tuning and adaptive flight algorithms allowed it to maintain manoeuvrability under reduced atmospheric pressure. The Indian Army assessed its performance in terms of payload carriage, blast radius control, and targeting consistency, validating its combat readiness.





DroneVerse’s FPV drones are designed for frontline assault missions and swarm compatibility. They feature modular payload slots that can carry explosive warheads or surveillance pods.





The lightweight carbon‑composite airframe, combined with intelligent electronic stabilisation, makes them suitable for terrain‑adaptive operations across varied battle conditions. These attributes are critical for operations in Ladakh’s rugged terrain, where traditional systems often face performance degradation.





The company also showcased its Counter‑UAS systems, which are engineered to detect, track, and neutralise hostile drones. With drone warfare becoming a central element in modern conflicts, such systems are vital for protecting forward bases, convoys, and critical infrastructure. The demonstration highlighted India’s growing emphasis on layered drone defence, combining offensive FPV platforms with defensive C‑UAS technologies.





DroneVerse received an Army Commendation for Innovation and Technical Excellence, underscoring the importance of its contribution to India’s defence ecosystem. The successful trials pave the way for extended endurance and autonomous navigation upgrades, aligning with the Army’s roadmap for integrating new‑generation FPV attack drones. Mass production and induction under the Make in India initiative are expected once further validation tests and operational clearances are completed.





The broader significance of this demonstration lies in India’s push for self‑reliance in defence technology. Indigenous UAVs capable of operating in extreme conditions reduce dependence on foreign systems and strengthen national security.





The Rudra‑7’s success reflects lessons learned from recent conflicts, where low‑cost drones have proven decisive in overwhelming air defences and striking high‑value assets.





DroneVerse’s achievement also complements the Army’s broader modernisation efforts, including the establishment of drone training and virtual reality laboratories in Ladakh. Together, these initiatives signal a transformation in India’s approach to high‑altitude warfare, integrating advanced unmanned systems with immersive training and counter‑drone capabilities.





Agencies







