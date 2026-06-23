



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited the Mongol Refinery Project in Dornogobi aimag on 23 June 2026, reviewing its progress alongside Mongolian leaders.





The refinery, funded by India’s USD 1.7 billion Line of Credit, has reached major milestones including the arrival of its 58.4-metre distillation tower and near-completion of a 520 km crude oil pipeline.





Jaishankar toured the construction site with Mongolian Foreign Minister Battsetseg Batmunkh and Industry and Mining Minister Gongor Damdinnyam. He interacted with both Indian and Mongolian workers, thanking them for their dedication under challenging conditions. He emphasised that the project symbolises the enduring friendship between India and Mongolia and is steadily advancing towards completion.





The refinery project is being implemented by Mongol Oil Refinery LLC, with Executive Director D Altantsetseg briefing Jaishankar on the latest developments. Equipment, steel structures, and refinery components have already arrived at the site, with assembly work underway.





The distillation tower, weighing 245 tonnes, is a critical unit for separating crude oil into essential products such as petrol, diesel, and kerosene. Its installation marks a decisive step towards operational readiness.





The crude oil pipeline, stretching over 520 kilometres, is reported to be nearly 90 per cent complete. Once operational, the refinery will significantly reduce Mongolia’s reliance on imported petroleum products, strengthen its energy security, and stabilise domestic fuel prices. It is also expected to generate skilled employment and stimulate regional development in Dornogobi aimag.





Earlier, Jaishankar held high-level meetings in Ulaanbaatar. He met the Speaker of the State Great Khural, Sandag Byambatsogt, who expressed strong support for India-Mongolia parliamentary exchanges. Jaishankar reiterated India’s commitment to deepening people-centric development partnerships. He also engaged with Education Minister L Enkh-Amgalan and former President N Enkhbayar, describing these interactions as vital for strengthening bilateral ties.





On arrival in Mongolia on 22 June, Jaishankar called on President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa, conveying greetings from President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He noted the shared vision between the two leaders, highlighting that the greatest friendship is spiritual friendship.





He also visited the Gandan Monastery, meeting Chief Abbot Khamba Nomun Khan Geshe Lharampa D Javzandorj, underscoring the cultural and spiritual bonds between the two nations.





Jaishankar’s discussions with Foreign Minister Battsetseg Batmunkh focused on transforming cordial ties into tangible economic outcomes. Key areas included mining, clean energy, agricultural processing, education, security, and cooperation in multilateral forums. His engagements reflect India’s broader diplomatic outreach in Asia, consolidating partnerships with like-minded nations.





The refinery visit forms part of Jaishankar’s four-day diplomatic tour covering Mongolia and South Korea from 22 to 25 June. In South Korea, he is scheduled to meet Foreign Minister Cho Hyun and deliver the keynote speech at the Jeju Forum for Peace and Prosperity.





ANI











