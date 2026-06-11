



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held significant discussions in Sofia with Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev and Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova-Chamova, underscoring India’s intent to deepen its strategic partnership with Bulgaria and strengthen engagement with the European Union.





His visit highlighted the growing importance of India’s outreach to Eastern Europe, particularly in the context of evolving global dynamics and the strengthening of the India-EU Strategic Partnership.





Following his meeting with Prime Minister Radev, Jaishankar conveyed greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Bulgarian leadership and people. He emphasised the robust nature of bilateral ties and noted that recent opportunities created by the India-EU Strategic Partnership have opened new avenues for cooperation.





The discussions centred on the need for closer collaboration between India and Bulgaria to de-risk and diversify in an increasingly volatile international environment. Both sides explored cooperation in trade and investment, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, artificial intelligence, space, defence, mobility, tourism, and the creative entertainment industry.





They also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, reflecting the shared commitment to a forward-looking partnership.





Later, Jaishankar met Bulgarian Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova-Chamova, where the two leaders reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral relations. The talks were particularly focused on the conclusion of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement negotiations, the Strategic and Defence Partnership, and the Comprehensive Mobility Cooperation Framework.





Jaishankar highlighted the importance of expanding economic engagement and strengthening collaboration in science and technology, artificial intelligence, pharmaceuticals, defence, connectivity, education, culture, and people-to-people exchanges. He also stressed the need to increase the frequency of political engagements to ensure sustained momentum in bilateral ties.





During his visit, Jaishankar interacted with prominent Bulgarian friends of India, describing the meeting as a productive exchange of ideas on how to deepen economic, academic, cultural, mobility, and people-to-people partnerships. This outreach reflects India’s broader diplomatic strategy of engaging with influential stakeholders beyond formal government channels to build enduring relationships.





EAM Jaishankar also visited the National Historical Museum in Sofia, where he explored artefacts spanning millennia. He praised Bulgaria’s efforts to preserve its rich historical and cultural legacy, noting that such heritage strengthens the cultural bonds between the two nations. His appreciation of Bulgaria’s historical preservation underscores India’s recognition of cultural diplomacy as a vital pillar of bilateral relations.





According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Jaishankar will now travel to Finland to participate in the 14th edition of the Kultaranta Talks, themed ‘A World in Transition: Global, Regional and Local Perspectives.’





He is scheduled to meet his Finnish counterpart and other senior leadership, further expanding India’s engagement with Northern Europe. India and Finland share traditionally warm relations, with recent years witnessing growth in research, innovation, and investment cooperation.





The Indian community in Finland is described as vibrant and well-integrated, while Indian culture and yoga continue to enjoy significant popularity.





Relations between India and Bulgaria are longstanding, warm, and friendly, with cultural links dating back centuries. Diplomatic relations were formally established in 1954, but traces of contact between the peoples of the two nations can be found as early as the 8th century AD.





This historical depth provides a strong foundation for the contemporary partnership that both sides are committed to transforming into a modern, forward-looking relationship.





Agencies







