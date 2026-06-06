



Thousands of residents in Karachi’s Qayyumabad neighbourhood staged a major protest against a crippling water shortage that has persisted for nearly four months.





The demonstration, which unfolded at Qayyumabad Chowrangi, one of the city’s busiest intersections, brought traffic to a complete standstill and left thousands of commuters stranded for hours in sweltering heat. Protesters erected barricades and placed stones across the road, effectively paralysing movement across adjoining routes, including those connecting Korangi Creek and Qayyumabad.





The residents accused the Karachi Water Corporation of neglecting their area and failing to provide a regular water supply. Families have been forced to rely on costly tanker water, adding a heavy financial burden to households already struggling with rising living costs. Those who occasionally receive water through pipelines complained that it is often contaminated and unfit for consumption, compounding the crisis.





The blockade caused massive traffic congestion, severely affecting public transport services. Elderly citizens and other passengers were forced to walk long distances after buses became stuck in the gridlock, while large crowds waiting at bus stops were left stranded.





Community leaders addressing the gathering revealed that Water Corporation officials had once again assured residents that supply would be restored from the following day. However, protesters rejected these assurances, arguing that similar promises had been made repeatedly without any meaningful improvement.





They demanded the presence of senior officials in the area and insisted on a permanent resolution rather than temporary measures. One community representative declared that “the time for promises is over. We need practical action,” warning that demonstrations would continue if the crisis remained unresolved.





Residents appealed directly to Karachi’s mayor and other senior authorities to intervene immediately, stressing that children, women, and elderly citizens have borne the brunt of the ongoing shortage. The protest underscored the growing frustration among Karachi’s population, where water scarcity has become a recurring issue.





Analysts note that Karachi’s water crisis is not confined to Qayyumabad alone; large parts of the city face chronic shortages due to mismanagement, ageing infrastructure, and rising demand.





The reliance on private tanker mafias has further deepened inequalities, with poorer communities unable to afford inflated prices. The Qayyumabad protest reflects a broader pattern of civic unrest in Karachi, where residents increasingly resort to street demonstrations to demand basic services.





The incident also highlights the vulnerability of Pakistan’s largest city to climate stress and governance failures. With summer temperatures soaring and Eid-ul-Adha preparations underway, the lack of water has become a flashpoint for public anger.





Experts warn that unless structural reforms are introduced to modernise Karachi’s water distribution system and curb corruption, such crises will continue to erupt, threatening social stability in the metropolis.





ANI







