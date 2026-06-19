



French President Emmanuel Macron surprised many by departing from standard diplomatic protocol and addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Hindi during a farewell message at the conclusion of Modi’s visit to France.





The gesture was captured in a special video message, where Macron began with the words, “Priya mitra Narendra, mujhe bahut khushi hai, daure ke liye swagat karte, France Bharat ki dosti amar rahe.”





He then smiled and added, “I hope it was correct,” acknowledging his attempt at Hindi. The lines translated to, “Dear friend Narendra, I am very happy, welcome for the visit, may the friendship between France and India remain eternal.”





After this linguistic surprise, Macron seamlessly switched back to English, thanking Modi for his visit and describing it as “very fruitful.” He expressed hope of meeting him again in February, underscoring the personal warmth and camaraderie between the two leaders.





He continued his message with, “Priye mitr Narendra Modi. Thank you for your visit. Thank you for our friendship. It was a very fruitful visit. France loves you. We are looking forward to seeing you again soon, in February. Jai Hind.”





This unusual and high-profile diplomatic interaction took place on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, where Prime Minister Modi had participated in discussions over two days and held bilateral meetings with several world leaders, including US President Donald Trump. The summit provided a platform for India to engage with major powers on pressing global issues, while also strengthening bilateral ties with France.





The foundation for this robust engagement was laid on 14 June, when Modi and Macron held bilateral talks at Villa Kerylos in Nice. This was their first meeting since India and France elevated their relationship to the level of a ‘Special Global Strategic Partnership’ earlier in the year.





The talks covered a wide spectrum of cooperation, with both leaders expressing satisfaction at the growth of defence collaboration across all domains. They agreed to intensify efforts in co-design, co-development, and co-production of defence platforms and advanced technologies, signalling a deepening of strategic trust.





Beyond defence, the leaders looked towards futuristic milestones in space cooperation. They discussed expanding collaboration in human spaceflight and space situational awareness, while also exploring ways to enhance private-sector participation in space ventures. This reflected the shared ambition of both nations to push boundaries in advanced science and technology.





Earlier in the day, Modi and Macron also infused an economic and innovation-driven dimension into their strategic agenda by interacting with start-ups at VivaTech 2026.





The event showcased cutting-edge innovations across sectors, highlighting the importance of new-age technology in shaping the future of India-France cooperation. Their engagement with entrepreneurs underscored a commitment to harnessing innovation for mutual benefit.





Macron’s farewell message, blending Hindi and English, symbolised not only the personal rapport between the two leaders but also the cultural and linguistic bridges being built between India and France.





It was a gesture that resonated deeply with the Indian audience and reinforced the narrative of a partnership that is both strategic and people-centric.





ANI







