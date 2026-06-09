



India’s defence sector is poised for a significant transformation, with accelerated adoption of indigenous technology and a fivefold increase in job creation projected over the next three years.





This development comes amid intensifying geopolitical shifts and rising security challenges, according to a new survey conducted by Nexgen Exhibitions Pvt Ltd (NEPL).





The survey highlights that international developments are expected to propel indigenous technology adoption in India’s defence sector to USD 36.45 billion within the next three years. This surge is anticipated to unlock a fivefold expansion in the nation’s defence-tech workforce, underscoring the growing importance of self-reliance in critical security domains.





NEPL gathered insights from over 1,500 defence experts, defence technology start-ups, innovators, and industry stakeholders across major cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Pune. The findings reveal a strong consensus that India is rapidly evolving into a hub of indigenous defence technology and innovation, driven by both external pressures and internal ambitions.





The report notes that formal hiring in India’s defence technology sector has nearly doubled in the past three years. Job roles have risen from about 10,000 in 2025 to an expected 50,000 within the next five years, reflecting the sector’s expanding footprint and the government’s push for Aatmanirbhar Bharat in defence.





NEPL, a leader in curating world-class B2B exhibitions across more than 15 critical sectors including homeland security, engineering, healthcare, and advanced technology, emphasised that 68 per cent of respondents expect jobs linked to indigenous technology in defence and homeland security to grow fivefold. This expansion is expected to propel indigenous technology adoption to 35 per cent, rising from USD 27 billion in 2025 to USD 36.45 billion in the next three years.





The growth will be driven by cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, and quantum computing, which are increasingly being integrated into defence and homeland security applications. These advancements are seen as critical to strengthening India’s preparedness against emerging threats and enhancing its strategic autonomy.





To further reinforce the country’s Aatmanirbhar ambitions, Delhi will host the 11th International Police Expo and the 10th India Homeland Security Expo on 24–25 June 2026 at Bharat Mandapam.





These events will bring together government officials, armed forces personnel, police leaders, defence manufacturers, technology providers, and experts from more than 25 countries.





Over 200 companies are expected to participate, showcasing innovations in policing, homeland security, forensics, arms and ammunition, drone technology, anti-drone systems, surveillance, cybersecurity, and defence technologies.





NEPL Managing Director Sangeeta Bansal stated that the government’s Vision 2047, combined with the survey findings, highlights how Aatmanirbhar Bharat has become central to India’s defence and homeland security strategy. She emphasised that the momentum generated by indigenous innovation and workforce expansion will play a decisive role in shaping India’s future security architecture.





This trajectory reflects a broader global trend where nations are increasingly prioritising indigenous defence capabilities to mitigate vulnerabilities arising from geopolitical uncertainties.





For India, the convergence of technological innovation, workforce expansion, and strategic self-reliance signals a new era in its defence modernisation journey.





PTI







