EAM S Jaishankar and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal visited the stall of Aero Green





Green Aero, the Bangalore-based aerospace start-up, is now advancing indigenous transonic and supersonic Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) programs, leveraging its newly operational propulsion infrastructure and successful micro-turbine engine developments. This marks a decisive step in India’s push to field autonomous combat platforms capable of high-speed operations in contested airspace.





Green Aero has already demonstrated its engineering maturity through the successful long-duration test of a 400N thrust micro-turbine engine. This compact propulsion system, designed from first principles, validates the firm’s indigenous technology stack across turbomachinery, ignition, rotor dynamics, metallurgy, and lubrication.





The engine’s multi-fuel capability, operating seamlessly on both jet fuel and diesel, provides critical logistical flexibility for military deployment. Such innovations are directly feeding into the propulsion architecture for future CCAs.





The company’s new 87,000 sq. ft. integrated R&D, testing, and engine assembly facility in Bengaluru is central to this effort. Equipped with high-throughput test bays, megawatt-class compressor rigs, and a high-performance computing centre, the site enables rapid iteration cycles and advanced simulations.





This infrastructure allows Green Aero to scale propulsion systems from micro-turbines to higher thrust-class engines suitable for transonic and supersonic unmanned combat aircraft.





Collaborative Combat Aircraft represent a transformative concept in aerial warfare. Designed to operate alongside manned fighters, CCAs extend combat reach, absorb risk, and deliver precision strike capabilities.





Green Aero’s focus on indigenous CCAs aligns with India’s broader defence modernisation goals, particularly the development of sixth-generation combat systems and unmanned loyal wingman platforms. By indigenising propulsion and airframe technologies, the company is reducing reliance on imported turbine engines and foreign UAV systems.





Founder Prithwish Kundu, with prior experience at NASA and the US Army, has emphasised the strategic importance of building indigenous propulsion ecosystems. His leadership has guided Green Aero towards pioneering hydrogen-based aero engines, additive manufacturing of high-temperature superalloy components, and novel aerodynamic compressor-diffuser designs.





These advances are being integrated into the CCA program to ensure efficiency, reliability, and survivability in high-speed combat environments.





The CCAs under development are expected to feature modular propulsion systems, advanced autonomy, and stealth-oriented designs. With transonic and supersonic capability, they will be able to conduct deep penetration missions, electronic warfare, and precision strikes while coordinating with manned aircraft in real time.





This collaborative doctrine is being adopted globally, and India’s entry into the domain through Green Aero signals a significant leap in indigenous aerospace capability.





Investor confidence, with backing from pi Ventures and Antler, has further strengthened Green Aero’s trajectory. The company aims to commercialise small-category engines within the next year while simultaneously advancing larger propulsion platforms for CCAs. Its collaboration with IIT Delhi and other academic institutions ensures a steady pipeline of research and talent to support these ambitious programs.





Green Aero’s indigenous CCA initiative is not only a technological milestone but also a strategic one. It positions India to field advanced unmanned combat aircraft tailored to its operational requirements, contributing to self-reliance in defence technology and enhancing deterrence in a rapidly evolving regional security environment.





Agencies







