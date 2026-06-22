



Hezbollah terror group chief Naim Qassem has firmly rejected Israel’s declared “security zone” in southern Lebanon, insisting that Israeli troops cannot remain on Lebanese soil and warning that Hezbollah will resist any violations.





His remarks came after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed that Israeli forces would stay in the area “as long as necessary” to protect Israeli citizens.





Hezbollah terrorist Naim Qassem delivered his televised address on Sunday, declaring that Israeli troops “remaining on Lebanese land is impossible.” He stressed that there are no security zones for Israel inside Lebanon, emphasising that the Lebanese national army is solely responsible for preserving sovereignty. He added that Hezbollah cooperates with the national army in defending the country’s territorial integrity.





Qassem accused Israel of being an aggressor and demanded its withdrawal. He also blamed the United States, stating that “America bears full responsibility.” He warned that Israel would not remain in Lebanon even if it escalated its military actions, pledging that Hezbollah would defend itself against any further incursions.





Israeli forces invaded southern Lebanon after war erupted on 2 March and have since been operating inside a so‑called “security zone” extending around twelve kilometres into Lebanese territory along the border.





Netanyahu reiterated on Sunday that Israel would remain in this zone for as long as necessary to protect the residents of northern Israel and all Israeli citizens. He insisted that nothing would alter this commitment.





Israel’s defence minister reinforced this position, confirming that Israeli troops had standing orders to act against any threat they encountered inside Lebanon. This directive effectively grants Israeli forces freedom of action within the contested zone.





Qassem’s speech coincided with ongoing diplomatic manoeuvres. Washington and Tehran recently held talks in Switzerland after signing a preliminary agreement aimed at ending the broader Middle East war, which includes halting hostilities in Lebanon.





However, Israeli strikes in recent days have threatened to derail this fragile arrangement. Fighting in Lebanon paused on Saturday evening after Iran closed the strategic Strait of Hormuz in response to Israeli attacks, signalling Tehran’s willingness to leverage regional pressure in support of Lebanon.





Qassem declared Hezbollah’s commitment to any comprehensive ceasefire agreement but warned that violations would be met with resistance. “We will confront any violation… we will deal with it as we see fit,” he said.





He urged Lebanese authorities to take advantage of the memorandum of understanding and align themselves with Iran, noting that America and Arab states were already engaging with Tehran. He pointed to Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz as a powerful tool, urging Lebanon to “take up this weapon and use it.”





Under US pressure, Lebanon began direct talks with Israel in Washington in April, aiming to end hostilities and separate the Israel‑Hezbollah conflict from the wider regional war.





Hezbollah’s rocket fire at Israel in support of Iran had been a key trigger for the escalation, and Qassem’s latest remarks underline the group’s refusal to accept any Israeli military presence on Lebanese soil.





AFP







