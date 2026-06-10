



Iran’s extensive use of ballistic missiles in the ongoing West Asian conflict has underscored the expanding role of these weapons beyond their traditional nuclear delivery function, according to a report by TOI.





Once primarily associated with carrying nuclear warheads, ballistic missiles are now increasingly employed with conventional high‑explosive payloads to strike deep inside enemy territory.





Russia has similarly demonstrated this trend, deploying the Oreshnik Intermediate‑Range Ballistic Missile (IRBM) against targets across Ukraine, reinforcing the notion that ballistic systems are evolving into versatile instruments of conventional warfare.





The terminal velocity these missiles achieve during the final phase of their trajectory makes them exceptionally difficult to intercept. This challenge has forced the United States to deploy Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) batteries from across the globe to protect allies exposed to Iranian missile attacks.





The difficulty of interception highlights the growing importance of ballistic missile defence systems and the strategic dilemmas posed by adversaries wielding such capabilities.





India has steadily built a diverse inventory of ballistic missiles tailored to both strategic and tactical requirements. The Agni series forms the backbone of India’s strategic deterrent, providing long‑range nuclear delivery capability.





Complementing this, the K‑series missiles, designed for submarine launch, ensure a survivable sea‑based deterrent. Together, these systems underpin India’s minimum credible deterrence posture and reinforce its nuclear no‑first‑use doctrine.





For tactical operations outside the nuclear domain, India’s primary ballistic weapon is the Pralay missile. Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Pralay is a short‑range tactical ballistic missile that incorporates technologies from the Prahaar missile and the Prithvi Defence Vehicle (PDV).





It was conceived to fill the gap for a conventionally armed system capable of precision strikes without being constrained by nuclear policy. This makes Pralay a critical asset in India’s conventional strike arsenal.





Pralay can carry warheads ranging from 350 to 1,000 kilograms, including fragmentation, penetration, and runway denial types. With a maximum range of 500 kilometres, it is comparable to China’s Dongfeng‑12 and Russia’s Iskander systems.





Powered by a solid‑fuel rocket motor, Pralay is road‑mobile and designed for rapid deployment. Its ability to perform terminal manoeuvres enhances survivability against modern air defence networks, making interception extremely difficult.





The missile is optimised to strike high‑value battlefield targets such as radar installations, communication hubs, command centres, and airfields.





Its versatility allows it to be integrated with other Indian strike systems, including the Nirbhay sub‑sonic cruise missile, the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, and the Pinaka multi‑barrel rocket launcher. This layered strike capability provides India with a flexible and potent conventional deterrent, enabling precision attacks across a spectrum of battlefield scenarios.





The emergence of Pralay reflects India’s broader effort to strengthen its conventional strike capabilities in response to evolving regional threats.





By fielding a missile that can deliver deep strikes without resorting to nuclear escalation, India enhances its ability to deter adversaries and maintain escalation control.





The system’s design philosophy mirrors global trends, where ballistic missiles are increasingly deployed for conventional missions, as seen in Iran and Russia’s recent conflicts.





Agencies







