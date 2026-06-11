



India has lodged a strong protest with the United States after a missile strike disabled the Palau‑flagged oil tanker Settebello off Oman, leaving three Indian crew members missing. The Ministry of External Affairs summoned US chargé d’affaires Jason Meeks in New Delhi, underscoring the seriousness of the incident and demanding accountability amid escalating maritime tensions.





India on Wednesday condemned the attack on the commercial vessel Settebello near the Strait of Hormuz, which had 24 Indian nationals among its 28‑member crew. Of these, 21 Indians have been rescued, while three remain unaccounted for.





The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that the Indian Embassy in Muscat is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with Omani authorities in the ongoing search and rescue operation.





The missile strike tore through the tanker’s engine room, sparking a fire onboard. The vessel, sailing roughly 20 nautical miles northeast of the Omani port of Sohar, transmitted a distress call reporting the hit.





According to the US Central Command, American forces disabled the ship after it allegedly violated the naval blockade imposed on Iran‑linked shipping. CENTCOM stated that precision munitions were fired into the engine room after repeated warnings were ignored, a claim that has raised serious concerns in New Delhi.





Nagaraj Naidu, Additional Secretary in the Foreign Ministry, summoned Jason Meeks, the US chargé d’affaires, to lodge a formal demarche. The meeting reportedly lasted around half an hour, during which India conveyed its strong protest and emphasised the safety of its nationals. The absence of US Ambassador Sergio Gor, who was travelling abroad, meant Meeks was the senior American representative available in Delhi.





New Delhi described the attacks on shipping in the region as “deeply worrisome” and linked them directly to the ongoing Middle East conflict. The ministry reiterated India’s call for immediate de‑escalation of tensions and urged the conclusion of negotiations for a diplomatic solution.





It stressed that targeting commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure must end, and that free and unimpeded navigation through international waterways in accordance with international law must be restored urgently.





The Settebello incident is part of a wider pattern of escalating confrontations in the Gulf. Since March, dozens of commercial vessels have been struck or disabled in the region, with incidents reported off the UAE, Kuwait, and Oman. In late May, another tanker was hit east of Muscat, while earlier in the year Iran targeted a vessel near Khasab.





The US has confirmed disabling eight ships and redirecting over 130 others since its blockade enforcement began in April. This tit‑for‑tat standoff has made the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s busiest maritime corridors, increasingly hazardous for civilian shipping.





India, home to one of the world’s largest seafaring workforces, has repeatedly found its nationals caught in the crossfire. The latest attack follows closely on the heels of the disabling of the MT Marivex, another Palau‑flagged tanker with 24 Indian crew, who were rescued by Omani forces earlier this week. Unlike that incident, which ended without casualties, the Settebello strike has left three Indians missing, prompting New Delhi to escalate its diplomatic response.





International maritime organisations have also expressed concern. The International Maritime Organization condemned any act that endangers seafarers, while analysts warn that continued attacks could disrupt global energy flows and strain India‑US relations. Opposition parties in India have pressed the government to take a firmer stand against Washington, arguing that the safety of Indian seafarers must be prioritised above strategic considerations.





The Ministry of External Affairs has assured families of the missing crew that every effort is being made to locate them. Omani naval and air assets remain engaged in the search, while India continues to coordinate closely with local authorities. The Directorate General of Shipping has also been in touch with maritime unions to provide updates and reassurance.





This episode underscores the fragile security environment in the Gulf and the urgent need for diplomatic resolution. For India, safeguarding its seafarers and ensuring secure passage through contested waters remains a strategic imperative, even as it balances relations with key global powers.





Agencies







