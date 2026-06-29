The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has successfully conducted India’s first satellite-based landing system approach on a jet engine aircraft.





This milestone was achieved on an IndiGo Airbus A320 in Udaipur, using the GPS-aided geo augmented navigation system known as Gagan, jointly developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation and the Airports Authority of India.





IndiGo had earlier introduced localiser performance with vertical guidance operations on its ATR fleet in 2022. With this latest achievement, the airline has now expanded satellite-based augmentation system enabled operations across its entire fleet, marking a significant step forward in aviation safety and technology.





The satellite-based landing system is regarded as a game-changer, particularly for secondary airports that lack the costly instrument landing systems traditionally required for precision approaches. By harnessing satellite navigation technologies, SLS allows aircraft to perform safe and accurate landings without relying on ground-based equipment.





This technology first entered service in Europe in 2015 with the Airbus A350. India’s adoption of the system for jet aircraft represents a leap in modernising its aviation infrastructure and aligning with global standards.





Officials confirmed that the IndiGo Airbus flight to Udaipur demonstrated the successful execution of an LPV approach, which provides both horizontal and vertical guidance. This marks another significant milestone in advancing satellite-based navigation in the country.





India’s SBAS, Gagan, provides the necessary coverage for LPV procedures across the nation’s airspace. With this capability, India joins a select group of countries worldwide that possess their own satellite-based augmentation systems.





As more airports adopt LPV procedures and airlines equip their fleets with SBAS capability, Gagan is expected to play a central role in shaping the future of Indian aviation. It will make air travel safer, more efficient, and more accessible, particularly in regions where conventional precision landing systems are not available.





For decades, pilots have relied on ground-based navigation systems to ensure safe landings, especially in poor weather or low visibility. SBAS enhances the accuracy, integrity, and availability of standard GNSS signals by broadcasting correction data from geostationary satellites. This allows pilots to receive precise guidance directly from satellites, reducing dependence on airport-installed equipment.





A senior pilot explained that SBAS provides both horizontal and vertical guidance during runway approaches, even at airports without conventional precision landing systems. This capability is expected to significantly improve operational safety and reliability across India’s aviation sector.





The successful satellite-guided landing of the IndiGo Airbus A320 in Udaipur demonstrates India’s growing expertise in advanced navigation technologies. It also highlights the collaborative efforts of ISRO and AAI in strengthening the country’s aviation infrastructure and ensuring safer skies for passengers.





Agencies







