India and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have jointly issued a strong condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism, during the 13th ASEAN-India Senior Officials Meeting on Transnational Crimes (SOMTC).





The meeting was held virtually on 17 June and co-chaired by Vinod Bahade, Joint Secretary (Counter Terrorism) in the Ministry of External Affairs, representing India, and Nestor B Sanares, Under Secretary for Peace and Order in the Department of the Interior and Local Government of the Philippines, representing ASEAN.





Both sides unequivocally denounced terrorism in all its manifestations and specifically condemned cross-border terrorism. They also condemned the terrorist attack that took place on 22 April 2025 in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 people, and the terror incident near the Red Fort in New Delhi on 10 November 2025. These attacks were described as heinous acts that underscored the urgency of global cooperation against terrorism.





The meeting emphasised the need to strengthen international cooperation to effectively combat terrorism and transnational crimes in a comprehensive and sustained manner.





The joint statement reiterated that terrorism remains one of the gravest threats to peace and security, and both sides agreed that only collective action can dismantle networks that operate across borders.





During the consultation, India and ASEAN discussed enhancing cooperation in several critical areas. These included terrorism, illicit drug trafficking, human trafficking, international economic crimes, and cybercrime.





The discussions were framed under the ASEAN-India Work Plan on combating Transnational Crimes, which provides a structured framework for collaboration and capacity-building.





The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted that institutional linkages and capacity-building programmes between India and ASEAN were also discussed. These programmes aim to strengthen collaboration by improving intelligence sharing, training, and operational coordination. Both sides agreed that building institutional resilience is essential to counter the evolving nature of transnational threats.





The statement concluded by noting that the 14th ASEAN-India SOMTC Consultation on Transnational Crimes will be held in Singapore in 2027. This future meeting is expected to further consolidate cooperation and expand the scope of joint efforts against terrorism and transnational crime.





The consultation demonstrated India’s growing strategic engagement with ASEAN in the security domain, reflecting a shared commitment to peace, stability, and the rule of law in the Indo-Pacific region. It also reinforced India’s position that cross-border terrorism must be confronted with unity and resolve, while ASEAN’s participation highlighted the regional consensus on tackling transnational challenges.





ANI







