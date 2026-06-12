

India and France are engaged in discussions over a potential joint venture to develop a sixth‑generation fighter aircraft, following the termination of a similar Franco‑German initiative, reported ET Defence.

High‑level talks have already taken place between the two nations’ defence ministers, underscoring the seriousness of the proposal.





As part of the broader cooperation framework, France is also preparing to transfer advanced fighter jet engine technology to India. This prospective collaboration is poised to play a crucial role in strengthening India’s future air combat capabilities.





The collapse of the Future Combat Air System (FCAS) program, initiated in 2017 between France and Germany, has created a new opening for India.





The FCAS was intended to deliver a next‑generation combat aircraft but disagreements between Airbus and Dassault Aviation prevented progress beyond the conceptual stage. Germany has now opted to pursue a separate consortium, effectively ending the joint effort with France.





For India, which has been actively seeking a foreign partner for futuristic combat aircraft beyond its indigenous Advanced Multirole Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program, this development is timely.





The Indian Air Force has long recognised the need to avoid falling behind in the race for sixth‑generation capabilities, especially as China already has prototypes flying. A partnership with France offers a more streamlined path compared to multi‑nation consortia, where conflicting interests often delay progress.





Preliminary discussions on a joint sixth‑generation fighter project were held in February between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his French counterpart Catherine Vautrin. Sources confirm that the possibility of collaboration featured prominently in these talks.





India has also explored the Japan‑Italy‑UK Global Combat Air Program (GCAP), but the preference for a single trusted partner is gaining traction due to the complexity and cost of such advanced projects.





In parallel, India will receive advanced fighter jet engine technology from France under a separate arrangement. This transfer is expected to significantly boost India’s indigenous aerospace capabilities, particularly in propulsion systems where India has faced challenges.





Furthermore, French Rafale fighter jets will be manufactured in India as part of a $35‑billion deal, reinforcing the “Make in India” initiative and ensuring local industrial participation.





France has signalled its commitment to equal partnership in defence cooperation, aligning with India’s emphasis on co‑development rather than traditional buyer‑seller arrangements. This approach is expected to extend to the sixth‑generation fighter project, ensuring integration of Indian systems, local manufacturing, and intellectual property sharing.





The Rafale deal itself is being structured differently from earlier acquisitions, with greater emphasis on industrial cooperation and technology transfer.





India’s broader fighter jet roadmap includes the TEJAS MK-2, the AMCA stealth fighter, and the Twin Engine Deck‑Based Fighter (TEDBF) for the Navy. While these programs address immediate and medium‑term needs, the sixth‑generation collaboration with France could secure India’s long‑term air superiority.





Sixth‑generation aircraft are expected to feature all‑aspect stealth, advanced networking, artificial intelligence, variable‑cycle engines, and integration with unmanned systems, representing a leap beyond current fifth‑generation designs.





Strategically, this Indo‑French collaboration would deepen bilateral defence ties, already strengthened by the Rafale induction and joint naval exercises. It would also position India as a co‑developer of cutting‑edge aerospace technology, rather than a mere customer, enhancing its global standing in defence innovation.





The timing is critical, as India seeks to bridge the capability gap before sixth‑generation fighters enter service in the mid‑2030s.





Agencies







