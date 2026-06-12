



India’s nuclear deterrence posture has undergone a subtle but significant transformation, as highlighted in the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute’s (SIPRI) annual yearbook released on 9 June.





According to an analysis Strat News Global , for the first time, SIPRI has classified a portion of India’s arsenal as operationally deployed rather than stockpiled. Twelve warheads are assessed to be deployed with operational forces, almost certainly aboard a nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine on deterrence patrol.





India’s total arsenal stands at 190 warheads, with the remaining 178 still in storage. While modest in number, the shift represents a profound change in India’s nuclear posture.





India’s nuclear doctrine has historically rested on the deliberate separation of warheads and delivery systems during peacetime. This de-mated arrangement was designed to reduce risks of accidental use, lower operational readiness, and reinforce the “No First Use” commitment. SIPRI’s assessment suggests this practice has evolved.





The introduction of cannistered missiles, where warheads and launch systems are pre-integrated inside sealed containers, combined with regular sea-based deterrence patrols, indicates that some warheads are now riding deployed launchers. This marks a departure from decades of policy and signals heightened readiness.





Dr Manpreet Sethi, India’s most widely published nuclear scholar, has long argued that the sea-based leg of the nuclear triad carries the heaviest strategic burden under a “No First Use” posture. Submarine-launched missiles must have sufficient range to keep boats out of harm’s way; otherwise, submarines risk becoming liabilities.





The K-4 missile, tested twice from INS Arighaat with a range of 3,500 km, directly addresses this constraint. The newer submarines, equipped with larger launch tubes, extend this capability further, enhancing survivability and credibility of India’s second-strike deterrent.





SIPRI itself acknowledges “considerable uncertainty” in its assessment, as India has confirmed nothing officially. Yet the fleet expansion makes the shift plausible. India currently operates three nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines. INS Arihant was commissioned in 2016, INS Arighaat joined in August 2024, and INS Aridhaman, significantly larger and equipped with eight launch tubes, entered service in April 2026.





A fourth boat, INS Arisudan, is undergoing sea trials and is expected to be commissioned in 2027. These submarines fall under the Strategic Forces Command (SFC), a tri-service body managing nuclear assets separately from the regular defence budget.





The SFC chief, Lieutenant General Dinesh Singh Rana, reports to the Nuclear Command Authority (NCA). The NCA’s Executive Council, chaired by the National Security Adviser, provides operational advice, while the Political Council, chaired by the prime minister, alone authorises nuclear use. The chain of command is thus tightly controlled, with the prime minister’s authority decisive.





Commodore Anil Jai Singh (Retd), a submarine specialist, explained in April 2026 that reaching three boats is operationally decisive: “For any second-strike capability to be credible, it is very essential to have at least one submarine continuously at sea.





With three SSBNs we will be able to keep one submarine on patrol at any given time.” SIPRI’s recognition of one boat on patrol with warheads aboard is precisely what deployed means at sea.





The regional reaction has been immediate. Zahir Kazmi, Arms Control Advisor at Pakistan’s Strategic Plans Division, posted a nine-part thread within hours of the report, declaring that India had moved from a recessed, de-mated posture toward operational deployment and peacetime mating with launchers. He argued that India’s “reliable minimum deterrent narrative just took a hit.”





Pakistan’s Centre for International Strategic Studies convened an emergency seminar on 10 June titled “Pakistan’s Nuclear Weapon Programme: Guarantor of Peace and Stability in South Asia,” featuring advisors to Pakistan’s National Command Authority and former Atomic Energy Commission officials.





The timing underscored Islamabad’s concern. Pakistan has long sought a submarine-based second-strike capability, even reportedly asking China in 2024 for assistance in exchange for allowing a permanent Chinese military base at Gwadar port. Talks stalled, and Pakistan remains without deployed warheads or a submarine leg to its triad.





China, by contrast, has remained silent. Neither Global Times nor prominent commentators such as Hu Xijin have reacted publicly. Beijing holds 620 nuclear warheads, with deployed counts rising from 24 to 34 in one year.





SIPRI notes India’s modernisation is focused on reaching targets across China. Publicly acknowledging India’s deployment would draw attention to China’s own rapid arsenal expansion, which Beijing appears keen to avoid.





The numbers now stand starkly: Pakistan has zero deployed warheads, China 34, and India 12. India’s doctrine has not changed; “No First Use” remains in place. Yet as Manpreet Sethi has long argued, and as the fleet expansion and canister missiles demonstrate, the infrastructure underpinning credible retaliation has matured. SIPRI has simply put a number on it, marking India’s transition into a new phase of nuclear deterrence.





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