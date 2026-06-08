



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has underlined the enduring historical and strategic depth of India’s relationship with Indonesia, noting that the visit of President Prabowo Subianto as the Republic Day Chief Guest in 2025 provided fresh impetus to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.





Welcoming the Indonesian delegation for the 8th India-Indonesia Joint Commission Meeting (JCM), convened after a four-year hiatus, Jaishankar emphasised the vast potential for multi-sectoral cooperation between the two nations.





He recalled that India and Indonesia celebrated the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic ties in 2025, a milestone marked by President Prabowo’s state visit and his participation in India’s 76th Republic Day celebrations. Jaishankar highlighted that his discussions with President Prabowo during that visit were particularly valuable in charting the course for multifaceted bilateral cooperation.





The Prime Minister’s talks with the Indonesian leader were described as fruitful, imparting renewed momentum to the partnership.





Jaishankar stressed that the current high-level dialogue would serve as a comprehensive review of cooperation across diverse fields. He outlined an ambitious agenda spanning political dialogue, defence and security collaboration, maritime trade and investments, health and pharmaceuticals, food security, tourism, education, and cultural exchanges. This broad spectrum reflects the shared commitment of both nations to deepen ties across strategic and developmental sectors.





The ongoing JCM, co-chaired with Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono, is a vital institutional mechanism to assess progress on commitments made during President Prabowo’s state visit. It builds upon recent diplomatic engagements, including Jaishankar’s meeting with Sugiono in New Delhi on 14 May ahead of the BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting.





Following that interaction, Jaishankar noted on X that the two sides had reviewed progress under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and cooperation within ASEAN frameworks.





Security cooperation remains a cornerstone of bilateral ties. Pursuant to the 2004 MoU on Counter Terrorism, India and Indonesia have sustained a robust dialogue in this domain.





The 6th meeting of the Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism, held in Jakarta on 23 August 2024, reaffirmed the shared commitment to tackling transnational threats. This ongoing collaboration underscores the strategic trust between the two democracies.





Since the elevation of their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2018, India and Indonesia have seen their ties flourish across multiple dimensions.





The latest JCM comes at a pivotal juncture for regional cooperation, with both nations actively engaged in ASEAN-led mechanisms, including the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for 2026-2030. This framework is expected to further consolidate their role as key stakeholders in shaping the Indo-Pacific’s future.





Observers view the current visit and dialogue as a crucial step in ensuring that bilateral momentum remains dynamic and responsive to evolving geopolitical realities.





The convergence of interests in defence, trade, health, education, and security highlights the resilience and adaptability of India-Indonesia relations, positioning them as vital partners in advancing regional stability and prosperity.





ANI







