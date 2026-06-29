



India and Seychelles have expanded their dialogue to include new areas of cooperation, with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri highlighting social housing and green mobility as key themes.





He confirmed that connectivity between the two nations was a major subject of discussion, alongside India’s pledge of a special economic package worth $175 million.





Misri explained that shipping and aviation links were recognised as vital, though the establishment of dedicated lines would ultimately depend on private commercial operators. Both governments agreed to engage with industry stakeholders to explore possibilities, underlining connectivity as a priority for future progress.





The special assistance package will cover projects in priority sectors identified by the government of Seychelles. Of the $175 million, $125 million will be provided as concessional financial assistance, with agreements signed during the visit in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Patrick Herminie.





An additional $50 million will be extended as grant assistance, ensuring flexibility for Seychelles to direct funds towards its chosen priorities.





Misri noted that these priorities are expected to include social housing, green mobility, maritime security, education, healthcare, digital public infrastructure, capacity building, and people-to-people exchanges. He emphasised that India’s support is designed to align with the aspirations of the Seychellois people.





New proposals were also introduced, including cooperation in cyber security, the establishment of cyber security facilities, artificial intelligence-related infrastructure, and the provision of aviation platforms. These ideas will be advanced within the framework of development cooperation.





On the sensitive matter of Assumption Island, Misri clarified India’s position, stressing that any project undertaken in Seychelles must be guided by the priorities and interests of the host government and its people. He reiterated that India firmly believes cooperation, whether in development or defence, must reflect the desires of the partner nation.





He added that the relationship between India and Seychelles is not transactional but built on respect, trust, and friendship. While Assumption Island was not specifically discussed during the visit, India remains open to considering proposals should Seychelles raise them in future.





Misri concluded by stating that India’s expectations from Seychelles are rooted in friendship, underscoring the enduring nature of the bilateral partnership. This reflects India’s broader Vision MAHASAGAR, which seeks to promote security, stability, and shared growth across the Indian Ocean region.





ANI







