



Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official visit to Seychelles has resulted in a wide range of outcomes across health, infrastructure, defence, digital payments and education, marking a significant expansion of bilateral cooperation.





In addition to the gifting of a Fast Patrol Vessel, ten utility vehicles and five Laser Radial class boats to the Seychelles Defence Force, the first tranche of six ambulances was handed over to strengthen public health care and emergency medicine services in the island nation.





India also extended development assistance in the form of 500 metric tonnes of rice and 8,500 metric tonnes of cement. These supplies are intended to help Seychelles address infrastructure challenges exacerbated by the ongoing crisis in West Asia.





A commemorative logo marking fifty years of diplomatic relations between India and Seychelles was launched jointly by Prime Minister Modi and President Patrick Herminie. This symbol underscores the enduring partnership between the two countries.





A virtual ground-breaking ceremony was conducted for the Professional and Technical Education Centre, highlighting India’s support for capacity building and skill development in Seychelles.





The refit of PS Zoroaster for the Seychelles Coast Guard was completed, and a Dornier aircraft was upgraded with a modern glass cockpit, enhancing maritime surveillance and operational capabilities.





Seychelles formally joined the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), an initiative led by India to strengthen resilience against climate and disaster risks.





A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service (SSIFS) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora (MoFAD) of Seychelles. This agreement will enable institutional cooperation through exchanges, training programmes and capacity building.





Another MoU was signed between National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) International Payments Ltd. and the Central Bank of Seychelles. This will facilitate the deployment of UPI digital payment infrastructure in Seychelles and open avenues for broader collaboration in the payments ecosystem.





An agreement was concluded between HLL Lifecare Limited and the Ministry of Health of Seychelles under the Janaushadhi Scheme. This will enable the export of affordable generic medicines and medical supplies from India to Seychelles, strengthening public health delivery.





The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) signed an MoU with the Seychelles Agriculture Department under the Ministry of Fisheries, Agriculture and Blue Economy. A Work Plan for 2026–2031 was also agreed upon to promote joint research, training and technical studies in agriculture.





An Extradition Treaty was signed between India and Seychelles to strengthen bilateral cooperation in combating transnational crime and enhancing the legal framework for extradition of fugitives.





The Ministry of Transport, Ports and Civil Aviation of Seychelles and the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways of India signed an MoU on the recognition of training and certification of seafarers. This will allow Indian seafarers to serve on Seychelles-flagged vessels.





An Umbrella Line of Credit Agreement was signed between the Government of Seychelles and the Export-Import Bank of India. This agreement will support projects under the Special Economic Package announced during President Herminie’s visit to India in February 2026, advancing priority infrastructure and development initiatives.





India and Seychelles also signed an MoU on cooperation in the exploration and uses of outer space for peaceful purposes. This will strengthen collaboration in satellite applications, space technology and capacity building.





Another MoU was signed on preliminary preparations for the new Seychelles National Hospital. This establishes a framework for bilateral cooperation in the development of the hospital, which will be a major addition to the country’s health infrastructure.





The visit, coinciding with the fiftieth anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Seychelles, has reinforced the historic ties and expanded cooperation across multiple sectors, reflecting India’s commitment to supporting Seychelles’ development and security in the Indian Ocean region.





ANI







