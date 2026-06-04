



India has strongly condemned the drone attack on Kuwait International Airport that resulted in the death of an Indian national and left several others injured. The Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement expressing deep condolences to the bereaved family and emphasised that Indian authorities are extending assistance to those affected.





The ministry reiterated its longstanding position that civilian populations and infrastructure must not be targeted in the ongoing conflict in West Asia, urging all parties to cease such attacks immediately.





The statement highlighted that the Indian Embassy in Kuwait is providing all possible support to the injured and remains in close contact with local authorities to ensure the welfare of Indian nationals.





It further noted that Indian diplomatic missions across the region are on alert and continue to proactively assist members of the Indian community.





The Embassy of India in Kuwait confirmed the death of the Indian national and stated that it is coordinating closely with Kuwaiti authorities while remaining in touch with the bereaved family. In a post on X, the embassy expressed its deepest condolences and assured that all necessary support and assistance are being extended to those injured.





According to Kuwait’s Ministry of Defence, several hostile drones targeted Terminal 1 of Kuwait International Airport, causing extensive damage to the passenger building and injuring multiple people.





Brigadier General Saud Abdulaziz Al-Otaibi, spokesperson for the ministry, described the incident as “criminal Iranian aggression” and affirmed that the Kuwaiti armed forces are closely monitoring the situation in coordination with relevant authorities. He added that the armed forces remain on full alert and are prepared to respond to any developments, taking all necessary measures to safeguard the country’s security and stability.





Meanwhile, Iranian state broadcaster Press TV claimed that Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) carried out retaliatory strikes against the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain. This assertion underscores the escalating tensions in the region, with the attack on Kuwait International Airport being viewed as part of a broader confrontation involving Iran, the United States, and Gulf states.





The incident has heightened concerns about the vulnerability of civilian infrastructure in West Asia, particularly airports and energy facilities, which are increasingly being targeted in the conflict.





The attack has drawn international attention to the risks faced by expatriate communities, including the large Indian diaspora in the Gulf. India’s swift condemnation and proactive measures reflect its concern for the safety of its nationals abroad and its broader diplomatic stance against the targeting of civilians.





The situation remains tense, with regional security forces on high alert and diplomatic missions working to provide support to affected communities.





ANI







