



India has issued a strong condemnation of Pakistan’s recent cross‑border air strikes on Afghan territory, which resulted in civilian casualties including women and children.





The Ministry of External Affairs described the attacks as a violation of Afghanistan’s sovereignty and a direct threat to regional peace and stability.





The official statement characterised the strikes as part of Pakistan’s “persistent pattern of reckless behaviour” and accused Islamabad of attempting to deflect attention from its internal challenges by externalising failures through violence beyond its borders.





The MEA emphasised that India “strongly condemns Pakistan’s air‑strikes on Afghan territory that have resulted in several civilian casualties, including women and children. This blatant act of aggression by Pakistan is an assault on Afghanistan’s sovereignty and a direct threat to regional peace and stability.”





The statement further added that such actions reflect Pakistan’s futile attempts to mask domestic instability by projecting force externally.





India conveyed condolences to Afghan families who lost loved ones and expressed prayers for the early recovery of those injured. The government reiterated its unwavering support for Afghanistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, underscoring its solidarity with the Afghan people during this crisis.





The condemnation followed reports from the Taliban‑led Afghan government detailing the civilian toll. Deputy spokesperson Hamdullah Fitrat stated that the strikes carried out last night resulted in the martyrdom of 36 civilians, including women and children, while 163 others sustained injuries.





He confirmed that three residential houses were completely destroyed. Fitrat provided a breakdown of the locations targeted, including Mandokhail Village in Chamkani District of Paktia Province, where Pakistani fighter jets bombed a civilian residence, killing an elderly man and a child while injuring other family members. A subsequent strike targeted rescuers at the same site, killing 28 villagers and injuring 158 others.





Another fatal strike was reported in Walust Village in the Giyan District of Paktika Province, where six individuals, mostly women and children, were killed. A third strike occurred in Barolo Village in the Manogai District of Kunar Province, where a civilian residence was bombed. Although no casualties were reported in this instance, the house was completely destroyed, causing significant property damage.





Pakistan confirmed the operations, with Information Minister Attaullah Tarar stating that Islamabad’s security forces had executed a “well‑planned intelligence‑based ground operation” alongside aerial strikes in the frontier zone.





The Pakistani government claimed the campaign was a retaliatory measure following recent terrorist incidents inside Pakistan, including attacks on security camps in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and a paramilitary camp in Karachi.





India’s sharp rebuke highlights the growing regional concern that Pakistan’s military actions in Afghanistan are destabilising the fragile security environment.





The strikes have not only inflicted heavy civilian losses but also risk aggravating already tense relations between Islamabad and Kabul. India’s intervention at this juncture underscores its broader commitment to regional stability and its consistent opposition to cross‑border terrorism and unilateral military aggression.





ANI







