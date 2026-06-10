



India’s defence shipbuilding industry is entering a period of sustained growth, underpinned by a long-term procurement pipeline valued at approximately ₹2.35 lakh crore that is expected to materialise through 2035.





This visibility is driven by the Indian Navy’s modernisation program, which requires a steady supply of new vessels ranging from frigates to submarines. The sector is therefore positioned for significant expansion, with major shipyards securing large order books and committing to capacity upgrades to meet future demand.





Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) has already built a strong foundation with an order book of around ₹15,324 crore covering 39 platforms. The company is focused on completing key programs such as the P17A frigates and the ASW-SWC projects by 2026, while anticipating the award of the Next Generation Corvette contract.





Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is similarly pursuing major opportunities, most notably the Project-75I submarine program, which carries an estimated value of ₹70,000 crore. The company has set itself the ambitious target of reaching an order book size of ₹1 lakh crore by FY27.





In addition, potential orders for three Kalvari-class submarines, valued between ₹30,000 crore and ₹40,000 crore, could further strengthen its financial position and reinforce its role as India’s premier submarine builder.





To support this rising demand, shipyards are investing heavily in infrastructure. GRSE plans to increase its vessel handling capacity from 28 to 32 ships by 2026, while Mazagon Dock has outlined capital expenditure of between ₹6,500 crore and ₹7,000 crore over the next few years.





These investments are critical to improving execution capabilities, which are essential for managing long-gestation defence projects. The ability to deliver complex naval platforms on time and within budget will determine the sector’s credibility and competitiveness in the years ahead.





Despite the strong outlook, risks remain. Execution delays are the most pressing challenge, as large naval projects often take years to complete and are vulnerable to supply chain disruptions or technical setbacks.





Such delays can lead to cost escalations and margin pressures. Cochin Shipyard, for instance, has experienced volatility in its ship repair revenue, which is more cyclical and dependent on shorter-term contracts compared to the stability of long-term defence manufacturing.





This highlights the uneven nature of revenue streams within the sector, with repair businesses exposed to fluctuations in dry-docking schedules and maintenance demand.





Another risk lies in the pricing of raw materials, particularly steel and electronic components, which are vital for shipbuilding. Sharp increases in these costs, if not covered by escalation clauses in contracts, could erode profitability.





The sector must therefore manage input costs carefully while maintaining operating leverage.





Furthermore, the industry faces the challenge of diversifying beyond domestic naval budgets. Initiatives such as green shipbuilding and export opportunities will be important in reducing dependence on government contracts and positioning Indian shipyards in the global market.





For investors, the most important factor to monitor is the execution of large order books. Securing contracts is only the first step; timely delivery is what will ultimately drive financial performance.





Updates on project timelines, particularly for flagship programs such as Project-75I and the P17A frigates, will be critical indicators of progress. Profit margins must also be tracked closely to assess how effectively companies are managing rising input costs.





Finally, diversification efforts into sustainable shipbuilding and exports will reveal whether Indian shipyards can broaden their horizons and achieve resilience in a competitive global environment.





India’s defence shipyards are therefore at a pivotal juncture. With unprecedented order visibility, significant capacity expansion, and ambitious targets, the sector is poised for growth.





Yet the risks of execution delays, cost pressures, and cyclical revenue streams must be managed carefully. Success will depend on disciplined project delivery, prudent financial management, and strategic diversification into new markets and technologies.





Agencies







