



India has once again reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening Afghanistan’s healthcare sector by gifting a range of advanced medical equipment to Afghan health authorities. The Ministry of External Affairs announced that the consignment includes devices for diagnosis, treatment, and specialised care, with a particular focus on neonatal and paediatric needs.





Among the equipment delivered are cardiograph machines, ventilators, patient monitors, maxillofacial electrocautery units, plastic surgery sets, and specialised medical kits designed to enhance the capacity of Afghan hospitals.





MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared the details in a post on X, emphasising that India remains steadfast in its support for Afghanistan’s health sector. He noted that the equipment provided would directly contribute to improving medical infrastructure and patient care, particularly in critical areas such as paediatrics and surgical procedures. This initiative builds upon India’s long-standing tradition of providing humanitarian assistance and medical support to Afghanistan.





Earlier this week, the Ministry of External Affairs reiterated its broader commitment to the welfare of the Afghan people, highlighting India’s focus on fostering peace, stability, and development through sustained humanitarian assistance, development cooperation, and capacity-building initiatives.





At the weekly media briefing, Jaiswal responded to questions regarding remarks made by India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Parvathaneni Harish, during a Security Council meeting on Afghanistan. He stressed that India’s position remains unchanged and is centred on supporting the Afghan people.





Jaiswal underscored that India and Afghanistan are contiguous neighbours and civilizational states whose ties span centuries. He explained that India continues to support Afghanistan through initiatives related to food security, healthcare, and pharmaceutical assistance, while also offering scholarships and capacity-building opportunities to Afghan students and professionals.





He added that India stands firmly in favour of peace and stability in Afghanistan and the wider region, recognising that development and stability are interlinked.





India’s development cooperation in Afghanistan has historically encompassed a wide range of projects, including the construction of hospitals, clinics, and specialised centres such as oncology and trauma facilities.





In recent years, India has also supplied large consignments of wheat, medicines, vaccines, and pesticides to Afghanistan, alongside providing treatment in India for Afghan children suffering from congenital heart diseases. These efforts reflect New Delhi’s consistent approach of combining humanitarian aid with long-term development partnerships.





The latest delivery of medical equipment is therefore part of a broader continuum of support, reinforcing India’s role as a reliable partner in Afghanistan’s healthcare and development journey.





By focusing on critical medical infrastructure and specialised care, India aims to strengthen Afghanistan’s ability to provide essential health services to its population, particularly vulnerable groups such as children and women.





This initiative also demonstrates India’s commitment to ensuring that humanitarian assistance is not only immediate but also sustainable, contributing to the long-term resilience of Afghanistan’s healthcare system.





ANI







