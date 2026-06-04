



India has been reaffirmed as the world’s fastest-growing economy for the next two decades, with Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal emphasising the country’s ability to turn crises into opportunities and attract long-term global investments.





Speaking at the Citi India Conference 2026 in Mumbai, he highlighted India’s resilience, manufacturing strength, and expanding trade partnerships as the foundation of this growth trajectory.





Union Minister Piyush Goyal declared that India will remain the fastest-growing economy globally for over twenty years, underscoring the nation’s consistent ability to emerge stronger during global uncertainty.





He stressed that India has become an attractive destination for trade, manufacturing, business, and investments, with global investors increasingly convinced of India’s long-term prospects.





Goyal explained that India has repeatedly adapted its policies and business strategies to shifting global circumstances, turning challenges into opportunities.





He noted that his recent discussions with global investors reinforced confidence in India’s growth story, with long-term capital flows now focused on India. According to him, the question for investors is no longer whether to invest in India, but how quickly they can recognise and act upon the country’s potential.





To illustrate India’s growth trajectory, Goyal cited Hyundai’s entry into India in 1999 with an initial investment of $200 million. Despite underdeveloped infrastructure at the time, Hyundai began manufacturing vehicles a few years later and has since expanded operations significantly.





Over the past decade alone, Hyundai has created value of $12–13 billion through its stake, while also earning royalties, dividends, and capital of another $12–13 billion.





He also referred to JCB, the British construction equipment manufacturer, which entered India during the early stages of infrastructure development. Today, JCB manufactures products domestically and exports them to nearly 130 countries, while serving India’s growing domestic market. Goyal remarked that Hyundai and JCB “bet on substance over noise,” and their success reflects India’s manufacturing capabilities and long-term growth potential.





The minister emphasised that India is not only serving its domestic market of 1.4 billion people but is increasingly becoming a global manufacturing base. He highlighted India’s trade engagement efforts, noting that the country has signed nine free trade agreements in the past three-and-a-half years, covering 38 developed economies.





These agreements complement India’s growth story by providing access to products and services India requires, while simultaneously creating opportunities for Indian exports, talent, and investment.





Goyal stressed that patient investors in India have been rewarded handsomely, with returns validating their conviction. He concluded by asserting that India continues to present significant opportunities for investors willing to take a long-term view of its economic growth and development.





The Citi India Conference 2026 itself served as a platform for over 1,000 clients, 40+ CXOs, and 120+ corporates, representing a combined market capitalisation of $1.8 trillion.





Discussions focused on macroeconomic outlooks, policy environments, capital markets, emerging investment trends, artificial intelligence, and digital infrastructure, further reinforcing India’s position as a global growth hub.





ANI







